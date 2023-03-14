Spize Outlets In Bedok Have Hygiene Grades Adjusted From ‘A’ To ‘C’ After Food Poisoning Case In 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SFA Adjusts Hygiene Grades Of Spize Outlets In Bedok

In July last year, 15 customers developed food poisoning symptoms after consuming food prepared at Spize @ Simpang Bedok.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) subsequently carried out an investigation and found several hygiene lapses.

As a result, the agency has decided to adjust the hygiene grades for Bedok’s food stall and shop from ‘A’ to ‘C’.

The downgrading took effect from 10 Mar this year.

Food poisoning cases reported at Spize outlets in Bedok in July 2022

In a press release, SFA announced the adjustment for hygiene grades at two Spize outlets in Bedok.

15 cases of persons developing gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared at Spize @ Simpang Bedok on 5 and 6 Jul 2022 were reported. None of them required hospitalisation.

Soon after the incident, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA conducted a joint investigation.

Following the inspection of the food shop and food stall on 10 Jul 2022, they discovered several hygiene lapses.

As such, SFA confirmed that they would be taking enforcement actions against the licenses for these lapses.

SFA adjusts food hygiene grades

SFA has adjusted the hygiene grades for the food stall at 338 Bedok Road, or Spize Continental Kitchen, and the food shop at 284 Bedok Road from ‘A’ to ‘C’.

The downgrading took effect on 10 Mar and will be reviewed in 12 months. The premises for both locations will also be under surveillance.

“Food operators are reminded to adhere to good food hygiene and safety processes,” SFA emphasised.

They urged all key stakeholders, including the industry and the public, to engage in good hygiene practices, such as washing hands before handling food.

This will significantly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis, they stated.

Spize was fined in 2020 over mass food poisoning incident in 2018

This isn’t the first time Spize landed themselves in hot water due to hygiene lapses.

In 2018, the River Valley outlet was involved in a mass food poisoning incident that led to the death of an auxiliary police officer.

In December 2020, the eatery and a related company were found guilty of 14 offences, such as possession of food unfit for human consumption, which carries a maximum penalty of $10,000.

They were fined $32,000 for the incident.

