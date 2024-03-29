Foodpanda seeking lobang expert for Chief Savings Officer role, offers food allowance & S$2K monthly fund

Foodpanda is searching for its first Chief Savings Officer

If you’re the lobang king or queen of your friend group, look no further — you may just be the perfect fit for foodpanda’s new job.

On 1 April, the delivery platform will open applications for its first-ever Chief Savings Officer (CSO).

Under a six-month contract, the CSO will enjoy a monthly allowance in the form of foodpanda vouchers and a “creator fund”.

Job scope as Chief Savings Officer for foodpanda

According to a press release sent on Wednesday (27 March), the CSO will be responsible for developing social media content on both their personal accounts and foodpanda’s socials.

The deliverables include:

A minimum of two Instagram Reels on their personal account

An electronic direct mail (eDM) segment

A Telegram post

Up to four article and interview collaborations

The candidate is also expected to let their ‘lobang expert’ personality shine through in their work.

For example, they will be tasked to ideate and share a life hack that will bring the most bang for one’s buck.

Chosen candidate will enjoy entitlements valued at more than S$21,000

An exciting lineup of perks awaits the chosen one as foodpanda will be offering entitlements worth more than S$21,000.

Over the course of six months, they will be able to enjoy S$1,500 worth of foodpanda vouchers a month.

On top of that, they will be supported with a S$2,000 monthly creator fund to further their interest in content creation.

They will also be offered other benefits, such as:

Complimentary pandapro subscription

Foodpanda swag kit with exclusive merchandise featuring the brand’s mascot, Pau-Pau

First dibs on the hottest deals in town

Upload a 1-minute Instagram video sharing your most creative saving hack to apply

If all these pique your interest, all you need to do is create a minute-long Instagram video to submit your application.

The video should show you detailing your most creative hack when it comes to saving time and money on either food or groceries.

Your account must be public and you also need to tag and follow foodpanda on Instagram. Don’t forget to include the hashtag #foodpandasgCSO in your caption.

Applications will be open from 1 to 30 April, 11.59pm.

For more information about the job role as well as the terms and conditions, head over to foodpanda’s website here.

