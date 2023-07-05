Doorbell Camera Catches Foodpanda Rider Stealing Parcel From Outside Yishun Flat, Company Terminates His Account

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Delivery Rider Steals Parcel From Yishun HDB Flat, Foodpanda Terminates His Account

In the age of online shopping, many of us often ask for our parcels to be left outside our doors when we’re not home to receive them.

Unfortunately, this leaves our items vulnerable to the itchy hands of petty thieves.

One Yishun resident recently caught a foodpanda rider swiping one of their packages outside their HDB flat.

Thankfully, the items were not worth a lot and the resident managed to call out the thief using footage from their doorbell camera.

Foodpanda has since identified the culprit and has terminated his rider account.

TikTok user @ginerfilms, who wishes to be known as G, shared a clip of a man browsing through parcels outside her house.

The foodpanda delivery man even squeezed the items and peeked at the descriptions on the parcels.

The moment was reminiscent of how customers would pick their fruits at the wet market.

After prodding around for a bit, he chose one package out of two and leisurely walked away.

Unbeknownst to the delivery man, the owner caught him red-handed in his petty theft.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera outside the flat recorded the entire thing. In a comment, G shared that the function was a part of her Google Nest Doorbell.

Speaking to MS News, G said that the man stole a Shopee parcel containing two leather mats worth about S$18.

G added that she was not home when Shopee made the delivery. However, she decided to check the footage as the delivery was marked as complete when the parcel was nowhere to be found.

It was then that she realised the foodpanda rider stole her parcel.

Shocked by the blatant audacity of the man, G reported the incident to the police and foodpanda.

Foodpanda suspends delivery man, says they do not condone criminal activity

In response to MS News’ queries, foodpanda noted that they have identified the rider responsible.

The company has since terminated his rider account.

They additionally added,

Foodpanda does not condone any criminal activity and prompt action including potential suspension, blacklist or termination, will be taken against delivery partners who are found breaking the law.

While it is unfortunate that the man lost his job due to a moment of greed, we hope he will learn his lesson and will not repeat the same mistake.

That said, this incident serves as a timely reminder to make sure someone is present to receive your parcel, especially if it contains anything valuable.

