Free Lunches For Taxi Drivers On 16 & 17 Jun

Since Singapore tightened restrictions, many of us have been working from home (WFH), though this is a privilege not everyone can afford.

Many frontliners, like taxi drivers, continue to work long hours travelling to and fro.

To thank them for their contributions, SEA Kitchen is offering free lunch for all taxi drivers on 16 and 17 Jun.

Image courtesy of SEA Kitchen

The specially prepared bento meals will be available from 12pm to 3pm on both days.

Free lunches for taxi drivers

On 16 and 17 Jun, SEA Kitchen, located at ORTO in Yishun, will be offering over 500 free bento lunches to taxi drivers.

Image courtesy of SEA Kitchen

The Southeast Asian fusion restaurant will be giving out Chicken Cashew Nut Rice with Thai Iced Tea on Wednesday (16 Jun).

And on Thursday (17 Jun), they will prepare Basil Chicken Rice with Thai Iced Tea for the drivers.

Drive-through collection at ORTO lobby

To make things extra convenient, there will be a drive-through collection for these delicious meals.

Taxi drivers can drive up to the ORTO lobby in their vehicles to collect the bento sets.

Image courtesy of SEA Kitchen

It will be simple, quick and easy.

Grateful to taxi drivers who ferry their staff home

SEA Kitchen is running this initiative to thank taxi drivers for being our unsung heroes, especially during this period.

After long workdays, SEA Kitchens said taxi drivers are the ones who take care and ensure their staff members get home safe every night.

Besides getting free meals, if taxi drivers would like to take a break, ORTO also has free parking.

Washrooms are also readily available if they need them.

Here’s how to get to ORTO:

ORTO

Address: 81 Lor Chencharu, Singapore 769198

Dates: 16-17 Jun

Timing: 12pm-3pm

Sharing kindness with frontliners

The pandemic has hit many businesses hard. Apart from business owners, those who regularly travel on the road for a living, such as taxi drivers, are just as affected due to more people staying home.

So, kudos to SEA Kitchen for thanking these frontliners by giving them delicious meals to enjoy.

If you know any taxi drivers who’d appreciate the gesture, share this initiative with them to help them redeem a scrumptious free meal from the eatery.

Featured image courtesy of SEA Kitchen.