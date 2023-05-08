4 S’poreans Injured In Collision On M’sia Expressway When Travelling To Genting Highlands, Other Driver Perishes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Driver Dies In Fatal Crash With Car Travelling To Genting Highlands

A Malaysian driver lost his life in a crash with a Genting-bound car carrying four passengers from Singapore.

The passengers were taken to hospital, and their conditions later stabilised. However, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to Malaysian daily The Star, the crash happened in the early hours of Friday (5 May). It occurred along the North-South Expressway from Johor towards Melaka.

Driver was on his way to work when crash happened with Genting-bound car

Alor Gajah district police superintendent Arshad Abu said the deceased was Mohd Selamat Besar from Kota Baru, Kelantan.

The 41-year-old site supervisor was on his way to work in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan, when the tragic accident happened.

At the same time, the car carrying the four passengers from Singapore was driving up to Genting Highlands. They were Lim Beng Keong, 56, Tan Lai Foong, 54, Tan Lai Choo, 56, and Brenda Lim Zhi Ning, 28.

Supt Arshad explained that the two cars were travelling in the same direction. However, one suddenly swerved onto the next lane and crashed into the other vehicle.

In a separate report by Malaysian Chinese newspaper Shin Chew Daily, the superintendent noted that the weather was fair at the time of the accident, and it had not been raining.

Passengers from Singapore in stable condition

Following the crash, the four passengers were conveyed to Hospital Melaka. They are currently in stable condition.

Unfortunately, the 41-year-old Malaysian driver perished at the scene of the accident before he could be taken to hospital.

He had apparently suffered blows to his head from the crash, and succumbed to his injuries at 6.30am.

Supt Arshad told local news outlets that investigations into this case are currently underway. It is being looked into under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Shin Chew Daily.