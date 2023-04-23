BMW Crashes Into Another Car & Lamppost In Jurong West, 3 People Taken To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

BMW Crashes Into Another Car, Lamppost & Tree In Jurong West, Driver Arrested

Late at night, a BMW crashed into another car, a lamppost and a tree in Jurong West before stopping.

It’s believed to have lost control after hitting the car first.

Three people were taken to hospital as a result of this accident.

BMW was travelling on Jurong West Central 1 on 21 Apr

The incident occurred on Friday (21 Apr) night at about 11.15pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The BMW was travelling on Jurong West Central 1, at the stretch of road in front of Block 688.

A resident told the paper that he’d heard the crash, which was so loud he heard it from his flat nearby.

Toyota’s front & back badly damaged

The reader said two cars were badly damaged, and a lamppost had been knocked down.

Shin Min observed that the two cars involved were a BMW and a Toyota.

The Toyota’s front and back were badly damaged.

It was at the left lane of the HDB carpark exit.

The car was also observed to have a private-hire decal on its windshield.

BMW sustains frontal damage, felled lamppost seen

Some 100m away was the BMW, with damage to its front from the collision.

Its airbags had been activated due to the impact.

A felled lamppost was also seen nearby.

After colliding with the Toyota, the BMW is believed to have lost control and knocked down the lamppost.

It then mounted the kerb and crashed into a tree before stopping.

A tow truck took the cars away at 1am on 22 Apr.

Passenger injured, had to lie down on road

According to witnesses, a passenger who was in the Toyota was injured by the accident.

He had to be helped out of the car by his driver and lay down on the road amid the gathering crowd.

In contrast, the BMW driver calmly exited his own vehicle and called for the ambulance.

3 men taken to hospital, 1 driver arrested

When queried, the police told Shin Min that they were alerted at 11.15 to an accident along Jurong West Central 1 in the direction of Jalan Boon Lay.

A 52-year-old male driver and his 60-year-old male passenger were taken while conscious to hospital.

Another 59-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink driving.

He was then taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Another case of suspected drink driving there on 8 Feb

A resident named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that many drivers are known to speed in the area.

The 62-year-old said that he’s heard the roar of engines down that stretch of road many times.

On 8 Feb, another car reportedly lost control and crashed into a tree on Jurong West Central 1.

A 23-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving over that incident.

