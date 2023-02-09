Driver Loses Control Of Car & Crashes Into Tree In Jurong West, Arrested For Drink-Driving

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

23-Year-Old Driver Loses Control Of Car & Hits Tree In Jurong West On 8 Feb

In the early hours of Wednesday (8 Feb), a 23-year-old driver lost control of his car and hit a tree in Jurong West.

The car was left wrecked and had to be towed away from the accident scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the driver was later arrested for drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Car hits tree along Jurong West Central

Shin Min Daily News reports that the accident took place at about 3am on Wednesday (8 Feb) along Jurong West Central 1.

Photos show that the driver appeared to have crashed into a tree just after the Block 691A bus stop.

The car hit the tree with such force that its bumper and hood were almost completely destroyed.

Its windshield was also cracked and the passenger side door was dented.

Wreckage from the car and trees can be seen scattered around the road.

It is believed that at the time of the accident, there was one passenger in the car with the driver.

The car was later towed away and a traffic police officer was seen at the site of the accident.

23-year-old arrested for drink-driving

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they were informed of the incident at 3.14am on 8 Feb.

They then arrested a 23-year-old male driver on suspicion of drink-driving.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Police investigations are currently ongoing. MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information and will update the article once they get back.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.