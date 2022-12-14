Car Crashes Into Geylang Lok Lok Shop, Driver Arrested For Suspected Drink Driving

Car Crashes Into Geylang Lok Lok Shop Early On 14 Dec

Things can get pretty wild in Geylang, but it’s not every day that we witness scenes straight out of GTA in the lively neighbourhood. In the early hours of Wednesday (14 Dec), however, a car crashed into a lok lok stall there, reportedly hitting a 32-year-old assistant standing near the shop entrance.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for suspected drink driving. Meanwhile, a person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Car crashes into lok lok shop at Pavilion Square in Geylang

Videos circulating on social media show the aftermath of the accident, with a black Honda vehicle sitting squarely on the walkway of a building.

The accident apparently happened at 345 Geylang Road, which coincides with the address of Pavilion Square, across Geylang Lorong 16.

Tables and chairs were strewn across the ground at the scene of the crash, which drew a crowd of onlookers.

Another clip on TikTok showed members of the public raising their phones, presumably to capture footage of the vehicle and the surrounding destruction.

Police vehicles were also present, with uniformed officers seen speaking to members of the public and taking their statements.

1 person conveyed to hospital

According to Shin Min Daily News, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the glass door of a lok lok shop.

In the process, he knocked over the stall assistant, who happened to be standing by the shop’s entrance.

The police also reportedly told Shin Min Daily News that the black vehicle had rear-ended a taxi before crashing into the shophouse.

They have since arrested the driver of the Honda for suspected drink driving and reckless driving causing injury to others.

Responding to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they received an alert regarding the incident at about 1.05am on Wednesday (14 Dec).

Paramedics conveyed one person, likely the stall assistant, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, but we hope that they’ll eventually be able to seek justice for the victim.

In the meantime, we wish the victim a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.