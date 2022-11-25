Man Grabs Steering Wheel While Confronting Driver In Geylang, Gets Dragged 10m

Man Grabs Steering Wheel To Prevent Driver From Getting Away, Suffers Head Injuries

Road traffic disputes happen more often than we’d care to admit, and can sometimes erupt into altercations.

However, it’s always advisable not to undertake rash actions that may result in injury to life and limb.

A man found that out the hard way when he reportedly grabbed the steering wheel of a moving car, in an apparent attempt to prevent the driver from getting away.

He ended up getting dragged for about 10 metres and suffering head injuries.

Injured man went to barber & ate frog porridge in Geylang

The incident took place on Wednesday (23 Nov) night at about 10.55pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to a friend of the injured man, the duo had gone to wash their hair at a barber shop near Geylang Lorong 17 and 19.

They then went to eat frog porridge in the vicinity.

Man finds his car scratched

The two were about to depart in their separate cars when the man’s friend heard a commotion.

He told a staff member of the frog porridge eatery that his friend had discovered that his car had been scratched.

At the same time, a black car suspected of scratching his car was attempting to leave the scene.

The man tried to stop the car from leaving and got into an argument with the driver.

Man grabs steering wheel, gets dragged by car

Undeterred, the black car swerved right to leave the scene, despite the man holding on tightly to his steering wheel.

This resulted in him being dragged on the road for two car lengths — about 10m.

When he eventually let go, he slumped injured onto the road.

Man lies bleeding on the road

Two other staff who declined to be named said they heard a car screeches, then found the injured man lying bleeding on the road.

His injuries seemed serious, as he also had a bruised nose and head injuries.

They also said that his blood was flowing from the back of his head onto the road.

Many passers-by came over to look, but they didn’t dare to touch him.

34-year-old man sent to hospital

According to the police, they received a report of a rash act committed that night.

A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital while conscious, they added.

The case is currently under investigation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.