New Footage Captures The Events Leading Up To The Tuas Second Link Road Rage

Malaysian Police Say Toyota SUV Collided With Kia When Changing Lanes On Tuas Second Link

Trapped in long bumper-to-bumper traffic can cause tensions to run high, especially on the Causeway.

And on Saturday (9 Jul), a woman went viral for letting her emotions get the better of her — she was caught obstructing traffic, removing another car’s licence plate and throwing it at the windscreen.

Two fresh clips surfaced last night, showing scenes of the prelude to the mischief on Tuas Second Link.

On Sunday (10 Jul), Malaysian police said the incident was a suspected case of mischief, which started when the victim’s Toyota SUV collided with a red Kia sedan when changing lanes.

Police from the Iskandar Puteri District are now investigating.

Toyota was changing lanes when Kia squeezed through at Tuas Second Link

Earlier on Sunday (9 Jul), SG Road Vigilante shared a video of the woman blocking the Toyota SUV with her body at Tuas Second Link.

In a fit of rage, she had also pried off the number plate of the car and flung it at the windscreen.

After the video went viral, a family member of the Toyota driver shared more videos of what happened prior to the incident.

In the videos, the Toyota appeared to be changing lanes to the right when the Kia sedan, which the woman was in, squeezed its way through.

It was a tight fit, and as the red Kia inched past the Toyota, the woman could be seen winding down the window to inspect whether there were damages to the car.

Following that, she whipped out her phone, presumably to take photos or videos of the Toyota car.

She was then seen using a tissue to wipe the side of the Kia Sedan, with her head and arm stretching out of the window.

Police investigations ongoing

On Sunday (10 Jul), Malaysia’s Iskandar Puteri District Police released a statement in Malay, saying they are still tracking down the suspect.

The incident is a suspected case of mischief that began when the Toyota Alphard SUV changed lanes and collided with the Kia sedan.

The Kia then stopped, and a Chinese man and woman alighted, the police said.

The male suspect then shouted and made vulgar hand gestures at the victim. The female suspect removed the victim’s car plate and threw it on the victim’s windshield.

Both cars involved had Singapore-registered licence plates.

The Malaysian police added that the Toyota driver and passengers did not suffer any injuries, and there were minor damages to their car.

Police investigations are now ongoing.

According to TODAY, if found guilty of mischief and for causing loss or damage to the amount of S$7.90 (RM25) and above, the suspects could be jailed up to two years and fined.

Give way to others

With the new footage going viral, some have argued that both drivers are in the wrong, as the Toyota driver was called out for changing lanes despite insufficient space.

While the Kia may have had the right of way, road rage is never the answer to things.

No matter who was right or wrong, giving way to others can go a long way in making the journey easier for everyone.

The Malaysian police have also advised all road users to drive carefully and not rush, especially on the CIQ Second Link.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.