Woman Blocks Car At JB Checkpoint, Removes Licence Plate & Throws It At Windscreen

Woman Blocks Car At JB Checkpoint & Taunts Driver

Getting stuck in a traffic jam is a frustrating and stressful affair.

If you’ve ever found yourself running behind your schedule, the last thing you’d want is to be in the middle of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

And most of the time, the only solution is to wait it out while hoping things would get a move on already.

However, a woman at a Johor Bahru (JB) checkpoint let her emotions get the better of her when she removed the licence plate of a vehicle behind her and smashed it into its windscreen.

After her fit of rage, a man in blue rushed over to seemingly usher her back into their car, while spewing expletives to the cam car owner.

Woman stands in front of car to stop it from moving

On Saturday (9 Jul), dashcam footage of the incident was uploaded and shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

The two-minute clip only showed the aftermath of what SGRV described to be an incident involving a switching of lanes.

The video starts with a woman, dressed in a navy dress, already filming her confrontation with the cam car owner on her phone while the latter was talking to the driver of a red Kia.

After a few seconds, the cam car owner, a grey-haired man in blue, walked back to his vehicle, with the phone camera still pointed straight at him.

The woman then tailed the man back to his vehicle and stood in front of it, refusing to budge as she continued filming.

Woman blocks car & waves oncoming traffic to overtake

Seeing this, the cam car driver started to honk at her. In response, the woman simply put a hand on her hip and tilted her head at him, as though to say, “Try me.”

She then nodded her head, presumably to challenge him further before turning away while speaking to another passing motorist.

Ending that conversation quickly, she folded her arms and continued to stand her ground as the traffic in front inched forward.

Now with a gap forming in front, she persisted in blocking the cam car from advancing even as the deluge of horns started.

Evidently annoyed with her antics, the driver started to creep forward, prompting the woman to dig her elbows into the vehicle’s hood.

With the horns getting louder, she then waved other cars forward, as though to tell them to mind their own business.

Smashes licence plate onto windscreen, companion slaps buttocks to taunt driver

The video then cuts to footage from inside the vehicle, at the moment when the lady plucked its front licence plate right off.

After successfully doing that, she turned around and smashed it onto the windscreen.

Seconds later, a man in shades comes running towards the woman and the cam car from the red Kia in front.

Although it looked as though he was rescuing the woman, his subsequent actions indicated otherwise when he flipped the victim off before re-entering his Kia.

The woman then threw a flew glares, while the man in shades slapped his buttock twice before the video ends.

Hope pair reflects on their behaviour

Traffic jams are high-tension situations and emotions can run wild if anything ever ticks you off.

Whatever may have unfolded prior to the confrontation, we’re sure it didn’t warrant such a response.

After all, no traffic jam ever magically disappears after picking a fight with another driver.

Hopefully, the pair refrains from such antagonising behaviour on the road moving forward. Let’s keep our roads safe for everyone and remember that if there’s a congestion, that we’re all in it together.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.