Malaysians Stuck In Traffic Jam For 18 Hours Share Food With One Another

Natural disasters come and go. Yet, with the help of kind citizens, it seems we can conquer any obstacle.

On Saturday (18 Dec), TikTok user Niroshini Manickumar shared her experience during an 18-hour traffic jam caused by massive floods in Malaysia.

Source

During the long traffic jam, the stuck driver helped each other by distributing food along the highway for hungry drivers and passengers.

Here’s what we know about this heartwarming incident.

Malaysian TikToker gets stuck in traffic jam

In the video, Ms Manickumar shared that she started her morning pretty chill. The makeup artist and her friend planned to go to Elmina, Selangor, for makeup booking sessions.

Source

The trouble started when she got on the highway and soon found herself stuck in a traffic jam. Because there was no movement at all, people left their vehicles and stood on the road.

Source

Through a conversation with lorry drivers, Ms Manickumar learned that the toll ahead was submerged in floods. This meant they would be stuck in the traffic for quite some time.



Source

Malaysians share snacks on highway

Hours spent waiting can make anyone go hungry. Fortunately, an uncle opened the back of his van to sell snacks in the middle of the highway.

Source

6 hours after the jam, a stranded catering van also began distributing free food.

Ms Manickumar expressed her gratitude for the small things in life. In this case, it was free food from a good Samaritan.

Source

She was also grateful that she wasn’t stuck alone. Instead, she was stranded in the car with her best friend.

Source

Malaysian TikToker makes it out of traffic jam

Ms Manickumar later learned that the road was submerged in massive floods since 1pm last Saturday (18 Dec).

Source

After 18 hours, the water finally receded, and traffic started to move again.

Source

At 7.15am the next day, she slowly drove her vehicle through the shallow water and made it past the toll gates.

Source

She was thankful to make it back home and care for her kitten.

Source

Kudos to the kindness of Malaysians

Kudos to the kind Malaysians for stepping up and making sure fellow citizens could make it out of the unfortunate situation.

Hopefully, this heartwarming story reminds us to be kind to others, especially during troubling times.

