Man Scratches Car Parked In His Favourite NUS Lot, Fined S$2,000

Back in March, Pang Kok Wai drove to National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Carpark 10 along Lower Kent Ridge Road.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 48-year-old worked in the area and often parked there.

However, on that day, the carpark was full and he found that another car had parked in his favourite lot.

Pang then used his house key to scratch the car parked there.

On Monday (19 Sep), he was fined S$2,000 for mischief.

Scratches car parked in his favourite lot on two occasions

Pang, who works as a crane operator, drove his car to NUS Carpark 10 on 9 Mar this year.

As the carpark was full, he had to park further away than usual. After parking, he returned to the carpark on foot and saw that another car was parked in his favourite lot — lot 234.

Pang then took out his house key and scratched the car before leaving for his workplace.

Later that day, the driver returned to his car after attending a course at NUS. He found that there was a long scratch stretching from his car’s front door to the rear door.

The driver later sent his car for repairs, and the damages added up to S$428. He then lodged a police report about the incident.

CNA reported that Pang was identified as the culprit and he paid the victim in full for the repairs.

Investigations into the incident also uncovered that Pang previously scratched another car parked in the same lot several days before on 1 Mar.

Gets S$2,000 fine

In court, Pang pleaded guilty to one count of mischief. A similar second charge was taken into consideration.

The prosecution sought a fine of S$2,000 to S$3,000. He said there was no excuse for Pang’s actions, which were “totally unwarranted”.

Pang, who was unrepresented, admitted his mistake. He felt apologetic about the damage caused.

The 48-year-old said he was in a state of “deep stress” and was “unable to control his (my) anger”.

At that time, he claimed he was dealing with his father’s hospitalisation, hospital bill, and work-related issues. He promised not to commit the offence again.

Pang also said he used to have season parking at the carpark but was often unable to find a lot.

The judge noted that Pang’s actions were unwarranted and he had committed the offence twice in the span of a week.

She also acknowledged his remorse, the restitution made, and his early plea of guilt. In the end, Pang was slapped with a S$2,000 fine.

For mischief, he could have been jailed for up to two years’, fined, or both.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.