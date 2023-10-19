Genting Highlands Set To Implement Toll Fare For Visitors, Rumoured To Be Between RM2.50 & RM3.50

Genting Highlands Set To Implement One-Way Toll Fare For Visitors Going Uphill

Genting Highlands has always been a popular destination for many Singaporeans, thanks to its colourful variety of attractions.

However, the next time one pays a visit, it may come with a toll fare.

After photos of what appeared to be a toll gantry began popping up online, rumours have been circulating that Genting Highlands is set to charge a toll fee.

Now, the operating company of the toll booths has come forward to confirm that the rumours are indeed true.

However, there is no word yet on the fare price or when toll collection will commence.

Visitors descending from Genting Highlands will not need to pay toll

It was reported today (19 Oct) by Sin Chew Daily that the authorities have constructed toll booths along the roads leading to Genting Highlands.

More specifically, the booths will be located at Gohtong Jaya and the mid-hill section of Genting.

This will affect anyone coming up from the base or from the direction of Batang Kali.

The news was confirmed by Fang Chun Hua (transliterated from Mandarin) — a consultant for the toll booths’ operating company Lingkaran Cekap.

Furthermore, the toll fare only applies to those heading up to Genting Highlands. Those coming downhill will not be charged.

However, the company has yet to decide how much the fare will be or when they will begin collecting toll, Mdm Fang stated.

She went on to share that the roads leading to Genting Highlands are considered private property belonging to Genting Malaysia.

Since the 1960s, the company has been responsible for the construction and maintenance of the roads.

Toll fare rumoured to cost between RM2.50 and RM3.50

There was speculation that the toll fare would cost visitors between RM2.50 (S$0.72) and RM3.50 (S$1.01), due to a post by Facebook user Vincent Chow.

Last Sunday (15 Oct), the administrator of Facebook group Eat Sleep Touge (Chat & Chill) posted two photos showing construction works on a toll gantry at Gohtong Jaya.

The post’s caption read, “My dear touge (weekend driving) friends, your weekend drive session may just gonna (sic) start costing you another RM2.50 to RM3.50 more.”

Some asked whether the toll would apply to motorcyclists, while others criticised the Pahang state government and Genting Malaysia for charging tolls despite allegedly subpar road conditions.

According to Mdm Fang, the maintenance and upkeep of Genting Highlands’ roads require significant funding. As such, the decision to set up the toll booths was made.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.