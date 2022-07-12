GetGo Car Mounts Divider In Marymount Accident, S’poreans Joke It Isn’t A Very Merry Mount

GetGo Car Perched At 45-Degree Angle After Mounting Divider In Marymount

Most of us might not bat an eye when encountering minor accidents involving other vehicles. But a recent incident in Marymount raised a few eyebrows as one car found itself in a particularly precarious position.

On Saturday (9 Jul), a TikToker shared a video of a GetGo car that mounted a road divider and ended up perched at a 45-degree angle off the road.

The video later went viral, garnering over 192,000 views.

Many curious netizens wondered how the car ended up in that position. Some also joked that it wasn’t a very “merry mount” for the driver.

GetGo car mounts divider in Marymount

On Saturday (9 Jul), the TikToker uploaded a video of the car accident along Marymount Road, near Marymount Community Club.

The accident appeared to involve a black SUV GetGo car, and another black vehicle behind it.

In the video, the GetGo car had mounted the road divider. It was stuck at a 45-degree angle with its right tyres precariously off the ground.

Debris can be seen strewn on the road between the two vehicles. The yellow barrier also appeared to be damaged.

Within a few seconds, the driver of the second car can be seen examining the damage on his vehicle just as the GetGo driver alighted his car.

At this time, a passenger in the GetGo car also got off. Both men then approached the driver from the other vehicle.

Nobody appeared to be seriously injured.

Netizens joke about the ‘merry’ mount

The video gained virality, garnering over 192,000 views at the time of writing.

Seeing the GetGo car, netizens were filled with questions about how and why it ended up in that position.

But many more netizens had a field day making jokes about the situation.

One netizen said the driver was ‘merrily mounting’ the divider at Marymount.

Another netizen said this was ‘car position goals’ when Singaporeans pumped petrol at Johor Bahru, alluding to the drivers who jack up their cars when refuelling.

This netizen, however, empathised with the GetGo driver, saying they would have stayed in the car forever out of embarrassment.

MS News has reached out to GetGo for comment and will update this article when they get back.

Glad nobody seemed injured

It certainly is interesting how the car ended up in such a position.

But regardless of how, we are glad it seems like nobody was injured in the accident.

Hopefully, both the drivers could talk things out and reach an amicable settlement for the damages.

Featured images adapted from @manjurulislam135 on TikTok.