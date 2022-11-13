Founder Of Popular Geylang Hokkien Mee Eatery Passes Away, Was Seen Frequently At Stall After Retirement

Geylang Hokkien Mee Eatery Pays Tribute To Founder After His Passing

Over the years, Singapore has cultivated a rich history of cuisine, with various famous kopitiam stalls. Contributing to our local culture, these establishments are a huge part of our country’s traditions.

Unfortunately, the owner of one such eatery has passed away.

Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee recently announced the passing of their founder, Alex.

Well-known to locals in the area, he would often be seen at the stall even after his retirement. His daughter had taken over the stall after his retirement.

Geylang Hokkien Mee founder passes away

On Friday (11 Nov), Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee posted to Facebook, announcing the death of their founder, Alex.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he’d passed away from bone marrow cancer.

After his cancer diagnosis, he’d reportedly said, “I’m not afraid of death, but of parting with my children.”

He passed away peacefully on 10 Nov and his wake will be at the void deck of 870 Tampines Street 83, while the cortège will leave on 14 Nov, 2.30pm for Mandai Cremation Hall 4.

In response to the post, tributes poured in from fans of the eatery. Many expressed their sorrow over Alex’s passing.

One of the few stalls still using charcoal

As one user noted, he was truly a “giant” of Hokkien Mee, having made a name for himself in the industry.

According to food blog ieatishootipost, the stall still practises the tradition of frying Hokkien Mee on charcoal.

Popular among locals in the area, Alex established the eatery first at the entrance to a carpark at Tanjong Katong before moving to Geylang Lorong 29. That stall is currently run by Alex’s brother.

The present stall at East Coast was started by Alex after the TV antennae technician had to find something to do with the advent of cable TV in 2000, according to ieatishootipost.

He learned to make Hokkien Mee from his father, who had been frying it since the 1950s.

Even after his retirement, Alex still appeared at the stall from time to time. His daughter, Penny, now runs the eatery and has continued the tradition of selling charcoal fried Hokkien Mee to customers.

It is clear to see that Alex was a huge part of the local cuisine scene at Geylang, especially for Hokkien Mee lovers.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to his loved ones, in light of his passing. He will be dearly missed.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.