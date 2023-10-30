Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar Stall Rental Capped At S$15K So It’s Affordable For Sellers & Consumers

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar Rental Capped At S$15,000 To Help Consumers & Sellers

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that rental for the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2024 will have a cap of S$15,000.

He shared the update in a Facebook post on Sunday (29 Oct), saying that the move will help make the event more affordable for consumers and sellers.

In addition, he stated that tenders for the bazaar are now open, and more updates will arrive soon.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Prof Faishal is the lead adviser for Wisma Geylang Serai.

Part of the People’s Association (PA), Wisma Geylang Serai hosts the Ramadan bazaar annually.

“For Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024, we are taking steps to ensure that it is more affordable for our sellers and consumers,” he said.

Therefore, I am happy to announce that we are going to implement a maximum rental cap of S$15,000 per booth for Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2024.

Prof Faishal added that this would benefit consumers by offering them more cost-effective items.

They are now accepting tender applications for the bazaar.

Complaints of high rental costs at the 2023 bazaar

Back in March, ST reported that bazaar stallholders in 2023 experienced high rental costs, with rates skyrocketing to as high as S$24,000 for some stalls.

The amount had reportedly excluded incidental costs and premiums for the sale of specific food items.

Some stall owners had also got into an altercation with the organisers. One even made a police report after experiencing an abrupt cut in electricity supply at their stall.

However, the organisers issued a statement, stressing that the rentals were within market rates.

