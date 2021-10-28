Giant Singapore Has Massive Sale On Baby Products Until 17 Nov

Parents have a lot to pay for when raising their kids. So naturally, they’ll always be on the lookout for a great deal so they get more bang for their buck.

Parents would be glad to know that Giant Singapore is having a huge sale of up to 50% off their baby products from 21 Oct to 17 Nov.

Source

The sale applies to all Giant outlets islandwide but exclusive offers will be available at both hypermarket outlets in Tampines and IMM.

From diapers to milk formula, there will be something for any new parent to grab in their latest grocery run.

Giant has huge savings on diapers & milk powder tins

Scoring a great deal on anything makes paying for it so much easier. Shaving a few dollars from your usual purchases will add up over time with how many diapers and milk powder tins a child would go through.

Any parent would want the best for their child and if that means getting branded goods, so be it.

Notable brands such as Huggies and MammyPoko are included in the sale with the latter’s Airfit Diapers going for $21.45 (U.P $25.95)



Image courtesy of Singapore Atrium Sale

Source

Milk powder tins are also part of the sale, featuring well-known brands like Nestle, NatureOne and Dumex.

Image courtesy of Singapore Atrium Sale

Source

Similac’s milk powder formula comes in a bundle of 2 for $170, saving you $9.20 if you were to purchase it at normal prices.

Image courtesy of Singapore Atrium Sale

Source

You can check out all the deals on the Giant website before heading down or alternatively make your purchases online to reduce Covid-19 risk.

Getting to the baby sale at Giant

To sweeten the deal, some purchases also come with their own free gifts such as blankets, backpacks and additional vouchers for you to redeem at a later date.

If you’re keen on shopping for more than just baby essentials, here’s how you get to Giant Hypermarket – Tampines.

Giant Hypermarket – Tampines

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Opening hours: 24 Hours (Daily)

Nearest MRT station: Pasir Ris

Contact number: 67885919

Save a few dollars before the upcoming holiday season

Nobody should deny themselves a good deal and we think parents would be wise to jump on this massive sale before it ends in Nov.

It’ll also be a good idea to stock more than usual for the upcoming months and save a few more dollars before the holidays begin.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from GreatDealsSingapore & Singapore Atrium Sale on Facebook.