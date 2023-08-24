Giant S’pore Clearance Sale Has Household Items Like Cushions, Brooms & Kitchen Scales From S$1

Giant Clearance Sale Has Homeware From S$1 At Selected Outlets

With prices continuing to be on the rise, it has been increasingly difficult to stick to a budget while on grocery runs.

Thankfully, for those in search of cheaper alternatives, you’d have to look no further than Giant Singapore.

The supermarket chain is now having a clearance sale on household items at selected outlets islandwide.

Prices are going for as low as S$1, making these products a steal you definitely wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Giant Singapore selling household items in clearance sale

Posting to Facebook on Thursday (24 Aug), Giant Singapore announced that they will be having a clearance sale on household products.

Essentials such as hangers and t-shirts will go for prices as low as S$1, for those looking to spruce up their closets.

In addition, shoppers itching to liven up their living rooms will be happy to note that the sale includes cushions at just S$1.

For those thinking that their kitchen has been looking a little sparse lately, there’s no need to fret — there’s something here for you as well.

Kitchenware items such as scales and more will be up for grabs, at prices cheap enough to make them a bonafide steal.

Sale only available while stocks last

The sale will be available at the following outlets:

Tampines Hypermarket

IMM

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Loyang Point

Pioneer Mall

Giant Singapore has also clarified in a Facebook comment that the sale will run for as long as stocks last.

No doubt with prices on the rise, we’ve all been feeling an added pinch in our wallets lately.

As such, this sale definitely couldn’t have come at a better time, allowing us to grab essential household items at extraordinarily low prices.

Stocks are also bound to not last long, so be sure to drop by the selected outlets before they run out.

