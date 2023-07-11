FairPrice Has Stackable Discounts On Grocery Essentials Like Rice & Eggs, Jio Mum Shopping

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FairPrice Has Hundreds Of Stack & Save Vouchers For Your Next Grocery Run

As a child, you probably spent many weekends going to the supermarket with your mum as she secured provisions for the entire family.

Now that you’re all grown up, these trips probably don’t happen as often. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t jio her out for a grocery run sometimes — especially when there are good lobangs to share.

From now till 13 Sep, NTUC FairPrice is celebrating its 50th anniversary by offering hundreds of vouchers for tons of items — from fresh food to personal care essentials — on its app.

You can even stack them with other discounts to get over S$2,000* worth of savings, allowing you to really stretch your hard-earned dollar.

Save on hundreds of grocery essentials with FairPrice vouchers

With inflation and rising prices, you’ve probably had to cut down on certain splurges. But you can’t do the same with essentials because you’ve still gotta eat.

One great way to save money is by cooking them at home. Since we’re all Asians, rice is an absolute kitchen staple.

Using the FairPrice vouchers, you get S$0.50 off each pack of FairPrice Thai Rice Blend (2.5kg), or S$1 off Flying Man 100% Crystalline Fragrant Rice (5kg) and FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice (2.5kg).

For nights when you can’t whip up an elaborate meal, there’s always Nissin Ramen Bowl Noodles, which are S$0.20 off.

Don’t forget to add some much-needed protein into your diet with Nuyolk eggs (S$0.30 off) or Dasoon Cooked Quail Eggs (S$0.50 off every two packs).

For breakfast, enjoy some overnight oats made with Quaker Whole Rolled Oats (S$0.70 off) or savour a bowl of cereal with Meiji Pasteurized Lactose Free Milk (S$0.20 off) as you catch up on the morning news or your TikTok feed.

Other grocery essentials on discount with FairPrice vouchers include fruits, vegetables, coffee, pre-packaged and canned food, and frozen meat, among others.

Those who dine out more often would be happy to know that there are vouchers they can use at Kopitiam outlets too.

Enjoy two kuehs for just S$2 or two hot desserts for S$3.80 — perfect for sharing with your grocery shopping buddy after your supermarket jaunt.

Stock up on household items for the fam

After ensuring the pantry and fridge are nice and full, it’s time to stock up on other important household items.

FairPrice’s Pocket Tissues (S$0.50 off) are a must-have in every home and handbag for covering up coughs and sneezes — gotta keep those germs at bay — or cleaning up spills and stains.

If you’re looking to change up your hair care routine, assorted products from British salon brand John Frieda are on S$5 off every S$25 with FairPrice vouchers.

Parents shopping for their little ones can save S$5 on purchases of three diaper packs from Merries, and S$5 on every S$100 spent on an assortment of Friso milk formula products (excluding infant and follow-on milk).

There’s something for pawrents too. A bag of Farmers Market Dog Food is S$5 cheaper with a voucher — even the family pooch benefits from this deal too.

Last but not least, if you’re buying gifts for an upcoming housewarming or first meeting with your potential future in-laws, impress them with canned shellfish from Fortune (S$1 off) or bird’s nest from Dragon Brand or Trulife (both S$5 off).

How to use FairPrice vouchers to stack & save

This is just a glimpse of all the items on discount at FairPrice with its vouchers, which can be stacked on top of its existing promotions, be it in store, online, or on the app till 13 Sep.

The promotions will vary from week to week, so be sure to check in regularly for the latest offers.

Places where the deals apply include:

FairPrice

FairPrice Finest

FairPrice Xtra

Warehouse Club

Unity

Kopitiam

To view the full catalogue of vouchers, click here.

Shoppers who aren’t the most tech-savvy need not fret because the redemption process is actually really simple:

Download the FairPrice Group app on your mobile from Google Play or the App Store. Save all the vouchers you want. Add the vouchers up and apply them all at checkout – the discounts will be automatically reflected in the final bill. Pay up, and you’re done shopping (and saving).

Head here for more detailed instructions. For more information and updates, follow NTUC FairPrice on Instagram or Facebook.

Good things must share

Growing up, we didn’t have to be concerned about grocery expenses because our parents took care of everything.

Then we got older and realised that adulting can be very expensive. So when it comes to saving money, every little cent can make a huge difference.

So take this as your cue to invite your dear mum out shopping to relive the good old days — as great as discounts and offers are, what’s even more valuable are the time spent and memories made together.

