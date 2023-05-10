FairPrice Finest Supermarket Opens At The Woodleigh Mall, Features One Of The Largest Food Hall Concepts

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FairPrice Finest Supermarket Opens At The Woodleigh Mall With In-Store Dining Options

With The Woodleigh Mall finally opening to the public, folks staying in the vicinity now have a new shopping mall to patronise.

Besides the many shops and restaurants available for patrons to explore, tucked away in the basement is arguably one of the most exciting parts of the mall — the lateest FairPrice Finest supermarket in town.

Spanning 25,000 sq ft, the store not only offers a 24-hour grocery shopping experience for Bidadari residents but also features one of the largest food hall concepts.

One of the largest food hall concepts in FairPrice supermarkets

Upon entering the supermarket, patrons are greeted with rows upon rows of fresh fruits and vegetables. But journey beyond that and customers will find themselves immersed in a food haven at the integrated Food Hall.

The food hall boasts six ready-to-eat counters, with a spacious seating area for in-store dining. From pastries and coffee to Japanese bentos and cocktails, customers are truly spoilt for choice here.

Customers looking for a cuppa Joe and some baked goods to start their day off can visit Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee and The Bakehaus.

Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee serves artisanal coffee using ingredients sourced from Africa, Asia and South and Central America.

Meanwhile, The Bakehaus offers a wide array of pastries and bakes that goes perfectly well with a cup of velvety coffee.

Customers going for their grocery runs after work can also drop by Grocer Bar for exclusive cocktails such as The Woodleigh Club and FairPrice Smash.

Craft beers on tap are also available at Red Dot Brewhouse.

Housing a bar table with 15 seats, shoppers can sip on wine and enjoy a little break from the intense shopping.

Grocer Kitchen offers ‘Pick ‘n’ Cook’ option at just S$8

Over at Grocer Kitchen, customers may feast on the countless delights that the ocean has to offer, from juicy prawns to gigantic oysters.

But that’s not all. Choose an item available under the ‘Pick ‘n’ Cook’ option and customers can even have their seafood ingredients expertly prepared by one of the on-site chefs, just the way they like it.

For just S$8, diners can enjoy a scrumptious meal accompanied by a salad and a bowl of miso soup.

Fans of Japanese cuisine can also look forward to a wide array of sushi sets and hot bentos.

Roasted meat and customisable fancy cheese platters

The latest FairPrice Finest outlet also features a Roasted Delights counter with an extensive range of succulent roasts, including char siew chicken and pork knuckles.

Those hosting a fancy party for their friends can even customise their very own cheese platter at the cheese counter from just S$15.

Others who feel intimidated by the wide array of cheese can also opt for one of the pre-packaged cheese platters instead.

A stone’s throw away from Woodleigh MRT Station

Apart from the integrated Food Hall, Finest also features an ever-changing event space, making every visit to the supermarket a unique and exciting experience.

Here are some of the opening promos at FairPrice Finest Woodleight available till 29 May.

If you’re planning to visit the newest FairPrice Finest outlet in town, here’s where to go to:

FairPrice Finest The Woodleigh Mall

Address: 11 Bidadari Park Drive, The Woodleigh Mall #B1-32/33, Singapore 367803

Opening Hours: 24/7 daily

Nearest MRT: Woodleigh Station

Long have Bidadari residents endured the days when they had limited access to a variety of amenities.

With FairPrice Finest opening its latest outlet at The Woodleigh Mall, Bidadari residents are sure to enjoy the added convenience that the 24/7 supermarket has to offer.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Finest and by Eatbook.