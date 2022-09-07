Girl Cries After Being Told She Resembles Her Dad, Says She Wants To Be Pretty

Girl In China Protests After Receiving Comments About Looking Like Her Dad

Most of us look up to our fathers, emulating them in everything we do. After all, they’ve been there for us through thick and thin.

A six-year-old girl in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, however, certainly did not feel the same way. After hearing comments that she resembled her father, she immediately broke into tears.

The incident has since amused many netizens. Her mother has also reassured the public that her daughter and husband are close — she just refuses to look like him.

Girl in China cries after getting told she resembles her dad

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the girl’s mother, named Zhang, posted the amusing incident on Weibo.

A family friend apparently commented that the six-year-old looked more like her father than her mother. Upon hearing this, the girl apparently burst into tears.

“Why do I look like my dad?” she tearfully asked. “I was born to my mum, not my dad. Why should I look like dad?”

Zhang said she was surprised at her daughter’s reaction, but did find it hilarious.

In the footage, the girl pouts before launching into a rant about her appearance. This causes her mother to laugh, saying, “She thinks that she won’t be pretty if she looks like her dad.”

“All songs say that mum is the best in the world,” the girl continued. “Why don’t they include dad? All the children like to sing that mum is the best in the world, isn’t it so?”

“No dad in the world is good,” she added, prompting further amusement from her mother.

Father and daughter have good relationship

Despite the tantrum, there seems to be nothing to be worried about — Zhang’s husband and daughter are actually very close.

Zhang said her husband’s appearance wasn’t as awful as the girl was making it out to be. He also loves his daughter very much, she added. They also spend a lot of time together.

In videos provided to local media outlets, he was seen giving her regular piggyback rides and even helping her out of the tight confines of a plastic chair.

In fact, when he heard about his daughter’s reaction, all Zhang’s husband did was pull a wry face, SCMP reported.

The video has become pretty viral on Weibo, garnering at least 6,492 comments and more than 100,000 likes.

One netizen commented that the adorable sight made them “laugh to death”.

Another user, who’s also a father, hilariously validated the girl’s ‘concerns’,

As my daughter looks like me, I want to cry too.

A hilariously wholesome sight

It’s not every day that we see someone react so emotionally to being told they’re the spitting image of their father. With time, perhaps the girl might change her mind about the resemblance.

Till then, we can certainly revel in the hilarity her reaction has created.

Featured image adapted from Sohu.