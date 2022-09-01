S’pore Streamer Stops Playing Game As Father Has Heart Attack, Quick Decision Saves His Life

Singaporean Streamer Stops Game Halfway To Help Father Having Heart Attack

Gamers generally get a lot of flak for immersing themselves too deeply in their games and ignoring everything around them.

However, one Singaporean streamer proved otherwise when she stopped her game mid-round to aid her sick father.

The streamer’s father tried to get her attention while she was locked into an overtime scenario. After a few attempts, she finally got word of what he was saying.

She quickly leapt out of her chair and came to her father’s rescue, whom she later discovered was having heart problems.

Later, the streamer revealed that her quick thinking saved her dad’s life. Doctors said that if she had taken even a little while longer, her father would have succumbed to a heart attack.

Streamer leaves game halfway to aid father having heart attack, stops stream soon after

On Wednesday (31 Aug), Twitch user @sherrng, aka Ng Sher Ren, was streaming a game of Valorant, a tactical first-person shooter, to her followers.

<small>Twitch embedding powered by <a href="https://embed.tube">embed.tube</a></small>

As the game went back and forth, it quickly reached overtime, with the first team to score two rounds against the opponent taking the whole game.

With such high stakes, Ms Ng was in total concentration, busy relaying instructions to her teammates.

However, as soon as the round started, she heard her father calling for her.

Removing one side of her headphones to check, she called out to her father.

Although it’s unclear what she said, she quickly vacated her seat after telling viewers that her father was “not feeling well”.

After a few minutes, she returned to her stream and apologised to her teammates, saying she won’t be able to play any longer.

Due to her absence, the team lost the game, and Ms Ng returned to tell her audience that the stream would be ending.

Doctors say that streamer’s father could have died if they were any later

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday (1 Sep) morning, Ms Ng shares that although she lost the game, she managed to save her dad’s life.

@sherrsherrng “If your lover and your dad fell into the sea, who will you save🥲” my dad had a heart attack and doc said any later it would have been a gg, his heart stopped once in the hosp. his condition is stable now 🙏🏻 ♬ original sound – timer edits

Her clip shows several paramedics surrounding her father, who is sitting on a stretcher.

In her caption, Ms Ng explained that her father had a heart attack while she was streaming the night before.

According to the streamer, doctors told her that if her father had received treatment any later, he would have succumbed to the heart attack.

She also shared that her father’s heart stopped once while they were at the hospital.

In an Instagram Stories post, Ms Ng shared that thankfully, her father is fine now and his condition is stable.

She added that he’s even healthy enough to tell stories of how he got ‘zapped’ twice by doctors, possibly referring to them using the defibrillators.

Quick thinking and decision saved his life

Unlike the immersive video games we play, there is only one life to live in the real world.

Thankfully, Ms Ng’s quick thinking and decision-making saved her father’s life.

Hopefully, her father recovers well after this scary brush with death.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitch & TikTok.