Girl Turns Back To Help Elderly Woman Cross Road In Commonwealth As Traffic Light Turns Green

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Girl Helps Elderly Woman Cross The Road In Commonwealth

Amid the hectic pace of our society, it’s important to stop and notice the plight of those who need our help.

Recently, a girl was crossing the road when she realised that an elderly woman behind her would be unable to make the trip in time.

Despite the traffic light turning green she rushed back anyway, helping her across the street.

Girl helps elderly woman cross road in Commonwealth

A netizen posted footage of the wholesome encounter to the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, sharing that it took place along Commonwealth Avenue on 26 June at 6.06pm.

The video starts by showing the girl walking across the road, with the elderly woman quite a distance behind her.

After looking behind her to check on the woman multiple times in a row, the girl rushes back to the road.

She then bends down to assist her in crossing it, while the traffic light turns green to signify that the motorists on the street can now proceed.

However, they choose not to, only moving once the duo has reached the pavement safely.

Netizens praise girl for actions

The video has gained quite a bit of attention on Facebook, with more than 31,000 views at the time of writing.

Many have praised the girl for her courteous behaviour in assisting the woman across the road.

There were those who also commended her parents for raising their daughter in the right manner.

In addition, one user noted that the motorists waiting patiently by the side deserved some recognition as well.

Many touched by wholesome interaction

With recent cases of altercations between citizens making the headlines, it’s heartwarming to hear of stories like these where people in our community help one another out.

Kudos to the girl for going out of her way to assist the elderly woman.

Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder for the rest of us to keep an eye out as well, for those who may be in need of our assistance.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.