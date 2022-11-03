Girl In China Pleads Tearfully For More Playtime, Tells Father She Needs Freedom Too

Girl In China Pleads With Father For Playtime, Says There Needs To Be Work-Life Balance

A student’s life can be colourful and fun, but it may also entail long hours of studying.

Recently, a primary school girl from Tianjin, China, went viral on Douyin over a video of her tearfully pleading with her father that she needed more playtime.

Claiming that she was under too much pressure, the girl urged her father to “treasure” the days of her childhood while highlighting the importance of maintaining a balance between work and rest.

While it’s unclear if she managed to get more playtime, the girl impressed netizens with the respectful and eloquent way she addressed the stress of homework pressures, a lived reality for many in China’s education system.

Girl pleads for playtime in between tears

The two-minute video starts with the girl, Ting Ting, asking her father what she did wrong while choking back tears.

“Just say it, I can change”, she said. But Ting Ting expressed that she needs her freedom, elaborating that she can’t spend all her time studying.

Using a Chinese idiom, she said there must be a balance between studying and rest.

After all, Ting Ting said, she had completed her homework.

“Is there still something wrong with me playing now?” she asked between sniffs.

Behind the camera, her father sheepishly replied that there was no problem. He added that she could play, but not for too long.

To this, Ting Ting stated that she sleeps at 9pm and has never played past midnight before.

Her father then said she could get some playtime since she has been performing well “recently”.

Appalled at the use of the word “recently”, Ting Ting said, “I perform well every day”.

Urges father to treasure her childhood

The video then cuts to another scene where Ting Ting’s father tells her he doesn’t have high expectations for her.

The schoolgirl immediately retorted that even a robot could not fulfil his expectations. “Even if I grow eight hands, I can’t do it”, she said.

Rolling her eyes, Ting Ting asked her father to put himself in her position.

She assured her father that she was independent, capable of doing her own work, and caring for herself.

The primary school student then asked her father to shift his focus to other issues such as mortgage and rent.

“Let me end with these words”, she said, “please treasure our childhood times”.

Netizens impressed with Ting Ting’s quick-wittedness

The video, posted on the father-daughter duo’s joint Douyin account, has garnered over three million views at the time of writing.

One netizen praised Ting Ting for her quick-wittedness and her sound arguments.

They went on to say that she has the makings of a future lawyer. The comment received over 247,000 likes.

Other netizens pointed out how Ting Ting had highlighted a valid point about China’s education system.

This netizen said that parents should reflect on how best to raise their kids in this climate.

Glad she spoke out about what she needs

China’s education system has been under the spotlight in recent years for the stress it puts on students.

In such an environment, we’re glad Ting Ting can speak out for what she needs in an eloquent and respectful manner.

This was certainly a win for her against her father, at least this time.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.