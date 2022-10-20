Boy In China Cries In Frustration While Teaching Sister Math As She Refuses To Listen

Boy Cries In Frustration While Teaching Sister Math

For many of us, the scenario of us crying while doing homework at the kitchen table is a familiar one.

Our parents would be trying to teach us concepts and sometimes getting exasperated when we didn’t understand — leading to meltdowns on both ends.

This proved true for a pair of siblings in China — the older brother couldn’t help but cry in frustration as he taught his sister math at their dining table.

Boy cries in frustration as sister doesn’t listen while he teaches math

On 12 Oct, a video of the brother-sister duo was shared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

The boy has a pained expression, with tears streaming down his face as he stands behind his sister.

In the video, his mother jokingly tells him, “You can’t be a teacher”, in Mandarin.

Sister refuses to listen to older brother even though he gave answers

In response, he says that he already gave his sister the answer to the question.

“There are three right angles in the picture, but she still insists there are two,” he lamented.

The boy sobs, explaining that he pointed out the three right angles to his sister several times.

“She still says that there are only two,” he exclaims.

Hope sister will get the question right

The experience seems to have traumatised both siblings, as the boy’s sister was sniffling while he was having his meltdown.

Needless to say, this situation might bring flashbacks for some of us when we were in our schooling years.

Given how exasperated the boy was, we hope his sister will listen to her older brother’s explanation and get the question right.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.