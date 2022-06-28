Father In China Gives Son Maths Tuition For A Year, Cries When Boy Scores 6 Marks

Father In China Upset With Son’s Maths Exam Score Cries

Parents often do their best to support their children in any way they can. Some parents even go to great lengths to ensure their children achieve stellar academic results, like paying for expensive tuition fees.

So imagine how they would feel if they put their blood, sweat, and tears in hopes of boosting their child’s academic performance, only to receive less than ideal or even mediocre results.

Recently, a father in China burst into tears after finding out that his son had scored a paltry 6/100 in his final Mathematics examination.

While some might say it’s dramatic, it turns out that the father had given his son Maths tuition for a year — hence his utter disappointment.

Father cries after son scores 6/100 in a Maths exam

In a Weibo post by People’s Daily Online on Thursday (23 Jun), the Chinese media outlet shared a video of a young father crying in a bedroom and wiping his eyes.

According to the caption, the father, who lives with his wife in Zhengzhou, Henan, was so let down when he received his son’s final exam report card that he started crying.

This was because, for the past year, he had been staying up all night to give his son Maths tuition every day.

Unfortunately, his hard work did not seem to pay off, as his son scored just six out of 100 for his Mathematics exam.

After learning of his son’s result, the husband apparently burst into tears as he felt that the long hours and effort he put in did not pay off.

According to ET Today, the son, whose scores seem to be rather inconsistent, had scored 40 to 50 points, and sometimes even 80 to 90 points in the past. Hence, when the son scored just six this time, his father could not come to terms with it.

Netizens share their views on parenting

The video soon went viral on the internet, with numerous netizens expressing their thoughts on the father’s behaviour.

Many sympathised with the poor dad, saying it’s not easy to be a parent in this day and age.

However, there were a few who wrote that the father’s late-night tutoring could have affected the child’s attention in school, since his son may have a higher tendency to doze off in class as a result of a lack of sleep, 8world News reported.

Some also pointed out the father may have been teaching the son the “wrong way”, solving the mathematical problems from his perspective instead of the child’s.

Regardless, it’s clear the father did his best, judging by how sad and disappointed he was in the video.

Parents just need to do their best

No one said being a parent was easy.

However, good results depend on many factors. Just putting in the hours may not guarantee high scores.

While the father may feel his hard work went down the drain, we’re certain his child will appreciate his efforts when he grows up.

After all, what matters most is that the father tried to help his child. We hope the father will eventually feel better soon and continue doing his best for his son.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from 齐鲁晚报 on Weibo and ··bx不可拆 on Weibo.