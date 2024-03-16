M’sia Central Bank refutes S$1 to RM3.72 exchange rate shown on Google

Google SGD/MYR exchange rate data of 3.72 on 15 March is “inaccurate”: Bank Negara Malaysia

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has disputed information about a sharp depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) on 15 March.

The “erroneous” exchange rate data shown on Google suggested that the ringgit (RM) depreciated to 3.72 against the Singaporean dollar (SGD) and 4.98 against the US dollar (USD).

The Malaysian Central Bank is demanding an explanation from Google, noting that this is the second such incident this year.

Google exchange rate data shows MYR depreciating to 3.72 & 4.98 against SGD and USD

Screenshots showing a graph of RM depreciating to 3.72 against the SGD started circulating on Saturday (16 March).

Based on the screenshots showing the exchange rate on Google, the ‘spike’ happened at about midnight on 16 March.

The ‘elevated’ exchange rate seemingly persisted for about 3.5 hours before returning to about 3.52 at 3.30am local time.

The RM also depreciated to about 4.98 against the USD during the same period.

Interestingly, there was no such ‘spike’ on the charts shown on foreign exchange website Xe.com.

Malaysia Central Bank dismisses “erroneous” data on Google

On Saturday (16 March) afternoon, BNM issued a statement dismissing the “inaccurate” exchange rate published on Google.

In its statement, the Malaysian Central Bank said it “firmly dismisses” the “erroneous” USD/MYR exchange rate shown by the search engine.

BNM pointed out that this is the second time this year that Google has published inaccurate USD/MYR exchange rate data.

In February, Google’s exchange rate data inaccurately showed the RM depreciating to 6.24 against the USD.

Therefore, BNM said it would be “engaging” Google for an explanation of how the inaccurate reporting came about.

It will also be discussing corrective measures to prevent similar issues from reoccurring.

At the time of reporting, data on Google Finance shows the SGD/MYR and USD/MYR exchange rates sitting at 3.518 and 4.704 respectively.

