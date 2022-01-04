Grab 50% Weekday Ride Promo Valid From 3-9 Jan
With work-from-home (WFH) arrangements no longer the default as we enter 2022, many of us may have difficulties adjusting to a routine that requires frequent visits to our workspaces.
WFH No Longer Default Mode, Up To 50% Employees Can Return To Offices From 1 Jan
Fully aware of this predicament, ride-hailing company Grab recently introduced a new promotion that allows customers to enjoy 50% off their weekday rides.
While capped at $5, the promo will surely come in handy when customers are running late for work.
Grab weekday ride promo valid from 6am-11.59pm
On Monday (3 Jan), Grab rolled out a new weekday promotion that allows users to enjoy up to $5 off their rides with the promo code ‘WFO50‘.
While the promotion offers users 50% off their rides, chances are, our office trips will likely cost more than $10.
Users may redeem the promo code 4 times during the 3-9 Jan validity period between 6am and 11.59pm.
However, the promotion is not valid for Grab services like:
- GrabHitch
- GrabResponse
- GrabSHN
- GrabTaxi
- GrabValet
Users are also not allowed to use the promo code for cash transactions.
Here’s the complete list of T&Cs:
Adjusting back to WFO life
Despite the limitations, the promotion code will certainly lighten the damage done to our wallets when we book Grab rides over the coming week.
We’ve been quite used to waking up a little later when working from home. Now that it’s time to head back to the office, we could all use a little help adjusting back to the WFO life.
Know someone with the tendency to oversleep when returning to the office? Tag them in the comments to help them save on their travelling expenses.
