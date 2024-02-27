Grab brings back free shuttle bus service for Taylor Swift gigs, offers vouchers to singing fans

Grab offers free shuttle bus service for Taylor Swift fans after the concert

Taylor Swift concertgoers who are worried about post-concert transportation plans after the ‘The Eras Tour’ can breathe a sigh of relief.

Ride-hailing company Grab is bringing back its shuttle service, offering concertgoers a free trip from the National Stadium to four MRT stations for all six nights of Swift’s gigs.

You heard us right — the shuttle service is completely free.

In addition, it will be giving away S$5 GrabRide vouchers to Swifties — if fans do a smidgen of performing themselves.

Grab shuttle bus will ply two routes

The move comes after the company offered the same service to Coldplay concertgoers. Coldplay had performed sold-out shows here from 23 Jan to 31 Jan.

Similar to the arrangement for the Coldplay concert, shuttle buses will go to four MRT stations and ply two routes:

Route 1: National Stadium > Redhill MRT station > Jurong East MRT station

Route 2: National Stadium > Boon Keng MRT station > Toa Payoh MRT station

The first shuttle bus will commence after the concert ends, and arrive in 15-minute intervals.

To queue for the respective routes, head to National Stadium’s Pick-up Point A by crossing the bridge at Gate 14. The Pick-up Point is located along Stadium Drive at the North side of the stadium.

Do note that there will be limited seats and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

Grab first teased its pending move by posting an image of the back of its shuttle on its Instagram Stories on 24 Feb.

It followed up with an announcement today (27 Feb) on its Instagram and TikTok page.

Redeem a S$5 GrabRide voucher when you sing a line from any Taylor Swift song

There’s more in store for fans — Grab will be giving away S$5 GrabRide vouchers for fans who sing them a line from any Taylor Swift song.

A sweet opportunity to put your Swiftie skills to the test.

Keep your eyes peeled for a Grabber holding this pole sign, and sing to him to redeem your voucher.

Limited vouchers are available, so try your best to find the Grabber as fast as you can.

Swift will be performing her highly acclaimed concert tour for six nights in Singapore, on 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 March. Singapore is her sole Southeast Asian stop.

Featured image courtesy of Grab.