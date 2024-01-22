Grab Providing Free Shuttle Bus After Coldplay Concerts, Goes To Jurong East & Toa Payoh

Grab Providing Free Post-Concert Shuttle Bus From National Stadium

Grab is providing a free shuttle bus service from the National Stadium after the Coldplay concerts, said the ride-hailing app.

They the service will ply two routes ending at Jurong East MRT and Toa Payoh MRT.

Free shuttle by Grab will operate from 9.30pm to midnight

More than six months after tickets were wiped out, British band Coldplay will finally play the first of six concerts in Singapore on Tuesday (23 Jan).

But after the euphoria of the concert, fans may face the headache of getting home amid the thick crowds.

Thus, Grab announced a free shuttle bus for concertgoers over Facebook and TikTok on Monday (22 Jan), the day before Coldplay’s first concert.

It will operate on all six concert days from 9.30pm to 12 midnight, with the first bus at 9.30pm and the last bus leaving at midnight.

While Grab didn’t name the band, it referred to a “concert by a popular artist this coming week” at the National Stadium. Emojis used left no doubt as to who that was.

Free shuttle by Grab will ply 2 routes

The bus will ply two different routes across the island at 15 to 30-minute intervals.

Route 1 will bring Westies from the National Stadium to Jurong East MRT, stopping at Redhill MRT en route.

For those living in the north or north-west of Singapore, route 2 runs from the National Stadium to Boon Keng MRT, then finally to Toa Payoh MRT.

While the rides are free, travellers can board on a first-come, first-served basis, said Grab, though it will try its best to ferry as many people as possible.

Bus will be at Pick-Up Point A

Those who want to take advantage of the free shuttle bus should head to Pick-Up Point A after the concert, Grab said.

To find it, they can go to Gate 14 of the National Stadium, which is opposite the overhead bridge that leads to Kallang MRT.

From there, they should follow the signs adorned with Grab’s recognisable logo and green colour.

Other options available

Concertgoers who prefer the privacy of a car may also choose to book a car from Pick-Up Point A, Grab said.

The company advised them to book rides together with their friends, as they can add up to three stops in one ride.

Thus, they can save money on the fare this way.

Another alternative is bicycle-sharing service Anywheel.

Concertgoers who take a GrabShare ride to the National Stadium will be able to unlock a free 24-hour Anywheel pass, Grab said.

That means people may be able to cycle home after the concert if all other means of transport fail.

Coldplay tickets sold out quickly

Coldplay will perform at the National Stadium on 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31 Jan.

Tickets to four shows went on sale in June 2023 and were quickly sold out, prompting organisers to add a fifth and, later, a sixth show.

This made them the first-ever act to perform — and sell out — six shows at the venue.

Featured image adapted from Grab Singapore on TikTok and Coldplay on Instagram.