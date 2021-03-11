GrabPay To Charge $1 Top-Up Fee For Visa Credit Card Users From 1 Jun

GrabPay is a convenient way to make payment and has become increasingly popular in recent years.

On Wednesday (10 Mar), Grab announced that they’ll be charging a $1 fee for GrabPay Wallet top-ups using Visa credit cards.

This will come into effect starting 1 Jun.

Processing fee for GrabPay top-ups via Visa credit card

From 1 Jun onwards, there will be an additional $1 processing fee for users topping-up their GrabPay Wallet with Visa credit cards.

According to Grab, the $1 charge will be used to cover the costs levied by the service provider.

This fee will be waived for top-ups of $400 and above.

Top-ups using Mastercard & American Express will remain free

However, there are still other ways for users to top-up their GrabPay wallets without incurring additional fees.

Top-ups made using debit cards from Mastercard and American Express will remain free.

Those who use Visa debit cards to add funds into their GrabPay wallets will also not be affected.

Users can also top-up for free via PayNow or a linked UOB account.

GrabPay also allows for credits to be transferred from one user to another which can be another way for users to top up their GrabPay wallet without paying the extra charges.

You can find out more ways to top-up your GrabPay wallet here.

Most digital wallets do not have top-up fees

E-wallets are fast becoming a fuss-free alternative mode of payment.

Thankfully, most of these e-wallets offer free top-ups and transfers, for now at least.

Hopefully, the fees will continue to be kept at a manageable level even if the apps mature and when more features are introduced.

