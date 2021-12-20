The Great Singapore Give Assists 600 Charities Across 14 Causes

The pandemic has taught us a great deal. Not just about how viruses mutate, but how nations can stay resilient in an ongoing battle to keep their citizens safe and to protect their well-being.

We’ve also had a chance to take a step back and reflect. To remember those who’ve been hit a little harder than most, including our non-hooman companions.

Supporting 600 charities across 14 causes including environmental, animal and people-centric initiatives, The Great Singapore Give is a movement that reminds us never to forget those in need.

We breakdown what charities are available on the Giving.sg platform, so you can give back to the community during this season of giving.

Over 600 charities, including Boys’ Town & Action For Singapore Dogs

The notion of contributing to charitable causes has flitted across our minds occasionally, but amidst our busy schedules, it may be hard to actually act on our desires.

It’s also tricky to narrow the scope of what we can afford to care about and prioritise which causes we want to back.

On Giving.sg, you can select from more than 600 participating charities to contribute funds to, across 14 social causes in Singapore.

From helping the migrant worker community and promoting zero-waste lifestyles, to rescuing and rehoming street dogs in need, it does seem like a pretty comprehensive donation, volunteer and fundraising platform.

FLY artistes lend their voices to social causes

To commemorate FLY Entertainment’s 22nd anniversary, 10 artistes are lending their voices to causes they are passionate about.

For children at risk, CARE Singapore is Jacelyn Tay’s beneficiary of choice to enable youth in need to access the right support and ensure that counselling is made more affordable.

CARE Singapore serves about 1,000 youths aged 9-15 every year and offers counselling online via their Hear4U service.

While others may be requesting gifts for Christmas, she’s generously quipped,

Instead of giving me presents, donate to the charitable organisation that I have selected, CARE Singapore.

Irene Ang – known to most Singaporeans as Rosie from Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd series – is backing New Hope Community Services. She hopes we can spread the Christmas cheer and bring “new hope” to folks at their 4 shelters in Singapore.

Donations will go towards assisting 600 displaced or at-risk individuals, families and ex-offenders, and mentoring and jobs support programmes for the community.

As for actor Noah Yap—you’d have probably seen him in the Ah Boys to Men tetralogy.

His charity of choice this time is SPCA, which has been around for a whopping 74 years, and now rescues 100-150 animals monthly to find them furever homes or provide emergency care if required.

As a dog owner himself, he’d love to see all of us making a change and donating generously to “prevent people from mistreating their pets”.

Funds raised will assist SPCA in 24/7 emergency rescues, welfare and cruelty investigations, sterilisation, and adoption drives.

Donate online to registered charities in minutes via the Great Singapore Give

Besides these charities featured, other beneficiaries include those backed by well-loved actors like Suhaimi Yusof and Lim Yu Beng:

For those looking to contribute, you can donate in $20, $50, $100 & $250 denominations online, within minutes, over an encrypted connection and 3D-secure payment gateway.

Rest assured that only registered charities are allowed to raise funds via Giving.sg, and that the platform is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) & Commissioner of Charities (COC).

If you prefer getting hands-on and wish to sign up as a volunteer, head over to their profiles to learn about specific on-site opportunities. Alternatively, consider following the City of Good SG on Facebook and Instagram.

A gift that keeps on giving

When we’re thinking about gifts for our loved ones, we can also spare a thought for the causes that matter to them.

Instead of getting a $20 scented candle to counteract the ripe smell of bae’s doggo in the house, contribute that same amount to an animal charity in bae’s name – an act that could go a long way to help another doggo in need.

Now that’s what we truly call a gift that keeps on giving.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

Featured image courtesy of SPCA, SPCA & Giving.sg.