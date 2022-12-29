President Halimah Urges S’pore To Reward Competence, Not Just Paper Qualifications

Singapore Employers Urged To Reward Competence More Instead Of Paper Qualifications

In President Halimah Yacob’s end-of-year message, she urged Singapore to look beyond paper qualifications, and consider recognising and rewarding competence as well.

Employers, in particular, can do more to spearhead this, she said.

President Halimah also hoped that Singaporeans will remain united amidst growing polarisation globally, and that we keep supporting caregivers.

These were her three hopes as we usher in 2023.

Reward competence & not just paper qualifications

“We still attach low value to work that may be highly skilled and important to the economy, but does not require a degree,” President Halimah said.

She stressed that this needs to change.

President Halimah singled out employers, saying they can do much more to change their hiring practices.

They can also provide better training and career progression pathways for workers without degrees.

Support those with mental health issues & disabilities

President Halimah also urged Singaporeans to keep supporting those with mental health issues and disabilities, as well as their caregivers.

Not only that, but she also said we should do more for caregivers who silently carry a heavy burden while taking care of their loved ones.

I have met many caregivers who worry about the welfare of the dependants once they are gone.

Many also worry about how to feed themselves as they grow older, especially when they don’t have other family members or loved ones to support them.

“They should not carry the burden alone,” President Halimah emphasised.

Focus on what we have in common instead of what divides us

President Halimah also noted that extreme polarisation is tearing societies apart, and in some cases, even leading to violence.

She hopes Singaporeans will remain united.

“We have worked very hard to maintain our diversity and stay cohesive, through mutual respect and understanding of each other,” President Halimah said.

Let’s focus on what we have in common rather than on what can divide us.

She ended the message by wishing that everyone stay safe, especially as the Covid-19 virus remains infectious.

Closing off, she said, “I wish one and all a healthy, peaceful, and happy new year.”

