Harvey Norman Outlet At Chai Chee Has Up To 90% Off Gadgets

With 11.11 just around the corner, many Singaporeans might be holding off their purchases in anticipation of the mega sale that’s to come. But those seeking new gadgets can already consider spending at this sale that we recently found.

Currently, Harvey Norman Factory Outlet at Chai Chee is offering up to 90% off gadgets like Apple Watches and laptops.

Source

Here are some deals that we are already eyeing.

Harvey Norman Outlet has discounts on Apple Watch & MacBooks

Though many of us are currently on WFH arrangements, that has not gotten in the way of our fitness goals. If you’ve long wanted a gadget to track your workouts and calorie intake, consider getting an Apple Watch, available from $300.

Source

These might be of the Series 4 variant, but they’re still perfectly capable of documenting our fitness journey.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for a laptop upgrade can check out MacBooks available from $1,449.

Source

Those who prefer Windows laptops will certainly be spoilt for choice with the wide array of deals from brands like Acer and Lenovo.

Source

Tech accessories from $9.90

There are also endless racks and shelves containing a variety of peripherals like speakers, hard drivers, and other essential accessories that’s needed for remote work and learning.

Source

Those with a spoilt or frayed lightning cable can have it replaced for just $9.90.

Source

Keep browsing and you’ll eventually find their irresistible promos for high-quality headphones and wireless earbuds.

Source

Appliances and mattresses on a budget

Computer products aside, customers can also find deals for kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and TVs at the sale.

Source

Health-conscious individuals will probably like the Kuvings Slow Juicer, which allows users to concoct healthy shakes and juices right at home.

Source

MS News has reached out to Harvey Norman for information on when the sale will end. We’ll update this accordingly when they get back.

13-minute walk from Bedok MRT

Harvey Norman Factory Outlet is a 13-minute walk from Bedok MRT station.

Address: 750B Chai Chee Road #01-01 to 06, to 12, #02-02 to 06 Business Park, #01-09, Singapore 469002

Opening hours: 11am–9:30pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

Contact number: 1800 311 9989

Clear tech wishlist over the weekend

With attractive promos for gadgets and appliances, customers won’t have to wait till next month to check the items on their wishlists out.

Upgrade your setup with high-quality equipment to level up your entertainment or gaming experience. Likewise, you can make yourself more productive with a new MacBook or track your workout progress with the Apple Watch.

Regardless of how excited we are about the deals, do remember to wear a mask and follow social distancing measures due to the ongoing pandemic.

