S’pore Hawkers Offer Free Vouchers For Their Food If You Pledge To Quit Smoking This Month

OK Chicken Rice & Humfull Laksa Hawkers Will Give You Free Vouchers To Quit Smoking

On Tuesday (14 Feb), Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the tobacco tax would be raised by 15%.

While the move will generate about S$100 million of additional revenue per year, it’s definitely going to harm smokers’ wallets, especially in the long run.

In response, two hawker franchises are making a deal to smokers: declare that you’ll quit smoking and get a discount voucher book from them for free.

All you have to do is register your commitment this month at one of their stalls.

And if you manage to stay smoke-free for six months, they’ll give you another book for free.

OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa announced the initiative following the Budget 2023 announcement.

The discount voucher book includes the following:

S$3 Chicken Rice x 5

S$3 Laksa x 5

After registering at one of their stalls and receiving a voucher book, they’ll contact you after six months and check if you managed to quit smoking.

You’ll get a follow-up book if you succeed.

OK Chicken Rice stalls

Block 721 AMK

Block 3 Saint George

Block 513 Yishun

Block 932 Hougang

Block 51 Havelock

Block 501 West Coast

Humfull Prawn Laksa stalls

Block 513 Yishun

Block 932 Hougang

Block 501 West Coast

Both OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa are halal-certified.

Save money and get free lunches in the process

Smoking has gotten even more expensive since yesterday. A pack a day will set you back another 15%, which adds up.

But if you take up the offer from OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa and quit smoking, you can get even more savings on your expenses.

If you were going to quit anyway, you could stand to save another S$30 in full meals since each voucher is worth S$3.

Featured image adapted from OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa.