Heavy Rain Falls Across Parts Of S’pore On 16 May Morning, PUB Issues Flood Advisory

PUB Issues Flash Flood Warning For Bayshore Park After Heavy Rain Hits Singapore On 16 May

Many Singaporeans getting to work on Tuesday (16 May) would’ve found themselves caught in a downpour that arrived unexpectedly, given the scorching heat of late.

The downpour started in the southwest region before engulfing the whole of Singapore.

In light of the sudden rain, National Water Agency PUB issued flood advisories warning members of the public against visiting certain areas.

Heavy rain hits Singapore starting from western areas

Live maps provided by Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) show that the rain clouds encroached into the Tuas area at about 8.25am.

The ominous cloud started advancing towards the East and engulfed most of the island by about 9.30am.

Large patches of the rain cloud were shaded red, which fell on the “heavy” side of the ‘rain intensity’ scale.

There were even some pink spots on the map, which indicated rain of the heaviest severity.

As of 10am, large parts of the West are already clear of the rain clouds.

PUB issues warnings about heavy rain & flash flood on 16 May morning

While the rain might’ve caught many off guard, National Water Agency PUB had started issuing alerts on their social media channels an hour before the rain.

At 8am, PUB issued an advisory on its Telegram channel, warning users about incoming heavy rain in many areas of Singapore from 9am to 10am.

Another advisory came at about 9.38am, this time warning members of the public about a potential flash flood at Bayshore Park in Siglap.

In light of the situation, users were advised to avoid the area for the next hour.

On Twitter, PUB shared that water levels at the Bayshore Park outlet drain have risen past 90% as of 9.36am.

The water levels later subsided as of 9.54am.

Always have an umbrella at the ready

The torrential rain this morning certainly caught many of us by surprise.

Perhaps this is a timely reminder to always have an umbrella with us, no matter how unlikely we think it will rain.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.