Kind Van Driver Alights & Passes Umbrella To Boy Caught In Heavy Rain At Joo Chiat Junction

Boy Caught In Heavy Rain At Joo Chiat, Van Driver Alights & Passes Him Umbrella

Rainy days can often make getting around difficult for some of us, especially when we forget our umbrellas.

Some of us might have to endure the rainwater and be drenched for a while. But for this boy in Joo Chiat, his plight caught the eye of a kind van driver.

Taking pity, the driver stepped out of his vehicle and helped him.

Driver helps boy in Joo Chiat during heavy rain

The heartwarming sight was posted to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook. The caption explained that it occurred at 2.22pm on 5 Apr, along the junction of Joo Chiat Place and Still Road.

The video starts by showing a boy in his school uniform standing in the heavy rain without an umbrella.

Waiting for the traffic lights to turn green, he runs around and paces in place, likely trying to avoid getting too drenched.

The footage also shows that a van had stopped beside the boy. Disembarking from the vehicle, its driver can be seen with an umbrella.

Approaching the boy, he hands him the umbrella before rushing back to his vehicle.

“Very heartening sight indeed, and [I] salute the driver for being so kind,” the OP commented in the caption.

Viewers moved deeply by video

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, clearly striking a chord with viewers.

Many praised the man’s actions, especially as he’d gone out of his way to extend a helping hand towards the boy.

One user even called him a “great example of humanity,” commending him for his considerate behaviour.

A few netizens noted that even though it was a small gesture, it surely made the boy’s day.

A touching act of kindness

As such, he deserved praise for going the extra mile.

Caught up in our world, we may often let more vulnerable individuals in the community slip under the radar.

As such, the driver deserves kudos for realising that the boy needed help, and reacting in time.

Hopefully, this will encourage more of us to go the extra mile when necessary, and assist our fellow citizens in need.

