Grab Driver Makes Wrong Turn In Heavy Rain, Drives Into Bukit Timah Condominium Pool

Grab Driver Takes A Dip In Condominium Swimming Pool

Driving in an unfamiliar place can be difficult, even more so when it is raining heavily.

This was the case for one Grab driver, who found himself driving into a swimming pool while trying to find his way around a condominium in Bukit Timah.

There was a heavy downpour, resulting in low visibility which made him fail to realise that he was heading straight towards the water.

A resident, Luke Luk, caught sight of the “carpool’ situation and took to TikTok to share footage of the Honda Vezel dipping its nose into the swimming pool.

The car was later towed away.

Passenger allegedly pointed Grab driver down path leading to pool

According to Luke, the Honda driver is a Grab driver who was dropping his passenger off at the condominium.

It was about 9pm and raining heavily, resulting in low visibility from inside the vehicle.

Luke told MS News that the fiasco began when the Grab passenger allegedly instructed the driver to turn into a pedestrian-only path leading to the swimming pool at a corner of the condo.

It is unclear whether this was a mistake on the passenger’s part.

Since that route is not meant for vehicles, a guard told the driver to reverse out of the path.

Thus, the driver decided to do a three-point turn to leave.

3-point turn gone wrong results in mishap

MS News understands that things were going swimmingly well at first.

The driver managed to manoeuvre the car to a grass patch while somehow miraculously avoiding all the poolside tables and chairs.

Unfortunately, things took a dive in the final moments of his three-point turn.

The driver unintentionally stepped on the gas and drove straight into the pool instead of reversing.

Speaking to MS News, Luke said that the driver tried to reverse out of the pool but failed to do so as the front wheels of the car had gotten stuck on some steps.

Fortunately, the driver was completely unhurt and a tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the pool at around midnight.

Netizens amused by ‘carpool’ situation

Following Luke’s post, multiple other TikTok users left comments with witty and punny takes on the unfortunate yet ridiculous situation.

Among them were multiple puns that literalised the notion of carpooling.

Another user joked that it was “cool” that the condo had an in-house Duck Ride.

Well, the scene is indeed pretty reminiscent of Singapore’s amphibious Duck Ride attraction.

Be extra careful while driving in rain

This incident serves as an excellent reminder to motorists about the importance of being extra careful when driving, especially in rainy conditions.

Do drive with added caution in unfamiliar environments — or risk becoming the next ‘carpool’ victim.

Nevertheless, we’re glad no one was injured.

