Seasoned taxi drivers would often rely on their wealth of experience to find the quickest route to a destination.

However, this taxi driver at Dover Park may have to start relying on GPS devices after driving his taxi onto a park connector.

The lost taxi was spotted driving along the length of the park connector in broad daylight, with pedestrians looking on in bewilderment.

In the latter half of a video clip, the taxi squeezed along a bend, coming close to a lady in pink.

Pedestrians watch as lost taxi finds exit

On Friday (18 Jan), a video showing the lost taxi was shared on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page.

In the minute-long video clip, the taxi is seen inching cautiously down a park connector in Dover.

As the vehicle moved forward slowly, pedestrians looked on curiously at the out-of-place taxi.

At one point, a cyclist approached the back of the taxi as he tried to overtake the vehicle.

The sudden appearance of the cyclist must have caused the taxi driver to panic as the vehicle then proceeded to reverse.

The video subsequently zooms out to show the stranded taxi in the middle of the park connector, with many more onlookers standing by observing it.

Lost taxi squeezes past lady on curved ramp at Dover Park

In the latter half of the video, the camera followed the back of the taxi as the driver attempted to make an exit along a curved ramp.

A lady in pink who was walking in the opposite direction came alarmingly close to the lost taxi.

The taxi driver, presumably out of embarrassment, then sped up along the bend.

Thankfully, neither the car nor the lady seemed hurt by the precarious manoeuvre.

The video ended just as the taxi drove up the ramp. It is unclear if the driver eventually made it out to a nearby road.

Be wary of your surroundings

Though some of us may assume that taxi drivers are road experts considering their wealth of experience, this incident proves that it may not always be true.

Therefore, whether you know Singapore’s roads well or not, always be wary of your surroundings before making any turns.

We hope the taxi driver made it out just fine, without putting any passers-by in harm’s way.

