Taxi Drives Along MBS Walkway On 3 Oct

Taxi drivers often work long hours behind the wheel, having to juggle driving, handling customers, and finding the correct route.

And it looks like one driver got a little lost and confused on Sunday (3 Oct).

A ComfortDelGro taxi was seen driving along the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) pedestrian walkway, circling the area.

Many netizens deduced that the driver was trying to find his way around.

Taxi drives along MBS walkway as passers-by watch curiously

On Sunday (3 Oct), the ComfortDelGro taxi was spotted driving alongside pedestrians and cyclists along the MBS walkway.

Source

In a video captured, the taxi takes a left turn in front of the Arts Science Museum.

Source

Many in the area stared at the vehicle, presumably feeling confused and, no doubt, curious as to why the car was there.

Source

After making a turn, the taxi returned to its original location and continued travelling along the pedestrian walkway.

Source

In another video footage, we see the taxi driver doing a 3-point turn.

Source

As he drove by the crowded walkway, he raised his hand while apologising.

Source

Onlookers were seen with their phones in hand, filming the scene.

Netizens guess driver was lost

Watching the video, netizens said the scene was akin to the Grand Theft Auto game in real life.

Source

Others joked that the taxi passenger insisted the driver drops them off right in front of the MBS Apple store.

Source

In a more likely explanation, many rationalised that the taxi driver may have lost his way.

Source

We hope the driver eventually found his way

Driving along a pedestrian walkway, especially one as crowded as the MBS walkway, is potentially dangerous.

However, the driver was probably genuinely lost and accidentally made a wrong turn.

Whatever it is, we’re glad he was cautious and drove slowly and eventually found his way out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and Sgfollowsall on Instagram.