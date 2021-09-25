Taxis & Private Hire Cars Can Only Ferry 2 Passengers From Different Households Till 24 Oct

To bring down our community cases and lighten the load on our healthcare system, social gathering group sizes will be reduced to 2 persons starting next Monday (27 Sep).

As the restrictions affect our social lives, other relevant areas will have to adjust accordingly.

On Saturday (25 Sep), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that taxi and private hire cars (PHCs) can only fetch a maximum of 2 passengers at any time.

Carpooling services will also be suspended till 24 Oct.

Max 2 passengers for taxis & private hire cars

In a press release on Saturday (25 Sep), LTA said that it will be reintroducing a 2-passenger restriction on taxis and PHCs from 27 Sep – 24 Oct.

However, this is only applicable for passengers who live in different households.

Passengers from the same households can still travel in groups of more than 2.

This measure will help to minimise interactions between individuals from different households.

Paid carpooling services suspended

Meanwhile, all forms of carpooling services will be suspended, including popular ones like GrabHitch and RydePool.

Social carpooling, where there are no monetary transactions, can still carry on.

However, prevailing group size limitations still apply — only 2 individuals can be in the vehicle, including the driver.

Commuters must have masks on at all times

Regardless of their modes of transport, commuters must keep their masks on at all times and maintain a safe distance between one another.

They should also practise good hygiene, refrain from speaking, and adhere to prevailing safe management measures (SMMs).

Most importantly, they should seek medical attention ASAP should they feel unwell.

Travel safely wherever you are

Considering the current situation, minimising interactions with people from different households is probably a wise choice to make.

Therefore, we should adhere to the measures from 27 Sep as best as we can.

Hopefully, we can then help improve the local situation so we can enjoy looser measures once again.

Featured image by MS News.