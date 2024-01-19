92-Year-Old Man Says PMA Hit Him At AMK Bus Interchange, He Suffers Facial Injuries

Elderly Man Reportedly Hit By PMA At AMK Bus Interchange, Police Report Made

In what could be the latest incident involving a personal mobility aid (PMA), an elderly man has said that he was hit by one.

The 92-year-old man was at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange when the incident took place, he said.

He reportedly suffered facial injuries and required three stitches above his eyebrow.

Incident took place on 15 Jan

The incident occurred at about 1pm on Monday (15 Jan), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man, named only as Mr Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin), told the paper that he was walking towards the exit near Burger King at the time.

Suddenly, he felt something hit his right foot from behind, he said.

This caused him to fall and land on the right side of his face.

Elderly man says PMA hit him in AMK

Bleeding on a gash above his right eyebrow, Mr Zheng managed to stand up and saw that it was a PMA that hit him, he said.

He described the rider as a slim man of about 70 years old.

When he asked the rider why he hit him, the man allegedly replied that the older man had hit him first.

He then left without apologising, Mr Zheng added.

Elderly man requires stitches, develops bruising

At this point, two staff from the interchange came to help him and stop the bleeding, along with several members of the public.

Two students also called the ambulance.

Mr Zheng was sent to Sengkang General Hospital and required three stitches for his wound.

He also developed serious bruising on the right side of his face.

He was lucky his head didn’t hit the ground as a brain haemorrhage or fracture would be really agonising, he said, especially at his age.

Elderly man returns to AMK interchange in search of PMA rider

Despite his injuries, Mr Zheng returned to the scene the next day in order to find the PMA rider.

Though his children have advised him to make a police report, he decided to catch him himself to help the investigation as the man left quickly without leaving any details behind.

He’s not looking for compensation, he told Shin Min, but wanted to bring the rider to the police so he could get a warning. Hopefully, this would make him be more careful when riding a PMA in future.

Mr Zheng did eventually spot him at the interchange two days after the incident, but couldn’t catch up with him as he was on his PMA.

Thus, he continued waiting at the interchange for a few days.

SBS Transit has made police report

In response to Shin Min’s queries, an SBS Transit spokesman said a staff member saw an old man on the floor at 12.55pm on 15 Jan, surrounded by passers-by.

Staff helped him with his wound, and brought him to a chair to await the ambulance’s arrival.

SBS Transit also thanked two members of the public for their assistance.

Based on CCTV footage, the company found that the incident involved a PMA.

They subsequently made a police report about the matter.

The police have confirmed that a report was made, and investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for more information on the incident.

Also read: Elderly Man On PMA Collides With Motorcycle In Jurong West, He Passes Away From Injuries

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.