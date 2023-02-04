H&M ION Orchard Shutting Down On 12 Mar, Follows Closure Of Tampines & Punggol Stores

H&M ION Orchard Will Close For Good After 10 Years, Brand Can Be Found At 8 Other Locations

Since it first opened in Singapore in 2011, H&M has been popular among Singaporeans for its affordable fast fashion.

It soon expanded across the island, including the heart of Orchard Road.

Unfortunately, one of its branches on the world-famous shopping street will be closing in over a month’s time.

This follows the shutting down of its stores in Tampines and Punggol over the past few years.

H&M ION Orchard will close on 12 Mar

In a Facebook post on Friday (3 Feb), H&M said their ION Orchard store will close for good on 12 Mar.

They said customers will still be able to meet them at “other places”, though.

According to H&M Singapore’s website, they currently have a total of nine stores in Singapore.

That includes another one just down the road from ION in Orchard Building — also its flagship and first store in Singapore.

H&M IOn Orchard opened in 2012

However, H&M’s ION Orchard store is also iconic as it was the brand’s second in Singapore.

It opened on 28 Nov 2012 to enthusiastic crowds and long queues.

Customers were eager to check out the 20,000 square feet (sq ft) of new retail space spread out over two floors.

Sadly, after more than 10 years, the company will be moving out of the premises.

H&M previously closed in Tampines & Punggol

The writing might have been on the wall when H&M announced in 2020 that it would close 250 stores across the world.

Though their decision to delay the expansion of their physical stores was made before the onset of Covid-19, the pandemic might have moved things along more quickly.

Before that announcement, H&M Tampines Mall shut down in August 2020, after operating for five years.

That was swiftly followed by the closure of H&M Waterway Point in Punggol in January 2021, according to Singapore Atrium Sale.

Though we seemed to have ridden out the worst of the pandemic, that seemingly hasn’t stopped the retailer from shutting down another store.

H&M teases ‘new beginning’

H&M struck an optimistic tone in its Facebook post announcing the ION Orchard outlet closure.

Instead of it being an ending, the company said a “new beginning awaits”.

It didn’t elaborate on why that was so.

Those who will miss the ION Orchard store have more than one month to head down and shop there for the last time.

