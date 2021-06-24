Videos Of Singapore Home Baker & Her Daughter Go Viral On TikTok

TikTok has come a long way from when they were known as the app for teenagers to show off their dancing skills.

Now, people are uploading videos to do good and tell wholesome stories.

That was the case when a Singaporean home baker’s business didn’t take off during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

Hoping to give the endeavour a much-needed boost, her daughter took to TikTok to tell her story. Soon, there was an outpouring of support from viewers.

Supporters flooded the home baking business’ Instagram page, which garnered over 1,000 followers in a matter of days. The home baker has since closed her orders after receiving overwhelming support from the public.

Daughter shares home baker struggles on TikTok

On 14 Jun, TikTok user @chubbymcflabs shared a video of her telling the story of her mum’s home baking business.

She related that her mum had finally gained the courage to start her own baking business after 10 years of being a home baker.

Source

According to their Instagram page, some of their baked goods included brownies, customised cakes, and tiramisu.

Source

However, her business did not take off as expected and it was tough going ever since they started during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

She was determined to carry on, as shown in the video, where it transitioned to a picture of the mum’s WhatsApp contact bio that reads, “You only fail after you stop trying”.

Source

As the video shows, she also offered discounts even though she wasn’t earning much from the business, much to the bemusement of her daughter.

Source

Instagram followers increased drastically after TikTok video

A day later, on 15 Jun, the daughter took to TikTok again to show her mum’s reaction to her newly acquired followers on Instagram.

At that point, her follower count grew to 200.

Her mom, who clumsily put on her glasses to get a better look, exclaimed, “So many!” before thanking everyone on TikTok after some encouragement from her daughter.

Source

Home baker closes orders due to overwhelming support

Later in the day, her daughter uploaded another video, updating everyone on the follower count, which had swelled to over 800 after the second video.

Source

In that video, she and her mum thanked everyone for their overwhelming support.

Ever since the videos went viral, she had received so many orders that she had to stop taking new ones after 2 days.

Her daughter also wrote in captions that her mum felt “very sad” about having to close as it was the first time she ever turned down a customer.

Source

Using her newfound fame, the daughter also shared a story of a struggling claypot eatery that contacted her after seeing the response of her previous videos.

Source

Claiming not to be a “food expert” of any kind, she shared the details of the struggling business in the video and hoped that the same people who helped her mum would do the same for this business.

TikTok making dreams come true

No matter which social media platform we’re on, it’s nice to see that good-hearted people are everywhere.

In this case, it is particularly heartwarming to see everyone come together and support a sincere business.

We hope that business will continue growing for the home baker, and kudos to the daughter for making her mum’s dream a reality.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and Instagram.