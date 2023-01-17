M’sia Hotels Charge S$3/Night Tourism Tax, Weekend JB Getaways Just Got More Expensive

Hotels In Malaysia Reimplement S$3/Night Tourism Tax From 1 Jan 2023

Many Singaporeans head across the Causeway for a quick getaway or to take advantage of the more affordable necessities there. Those who go for the former should take note that hotels in Malaysia have started charging tourism tax again.

Since 1 Jan 2023, foreign tourists have had to pay a tourism tax of S$3 (RM10) per night’s stay for each room they book.

The tourism tax was first implemented in 2017 but suspended in July 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the charge now back in place, our ‘cheap’ vacations across the border have gotten a tad more expensive.

Malaysia reimplements tourism tax at registered accommodations

In a bulletin post on 30 Dec 2022, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department reminded travellers of the reimposition of the tourism tax on 1 Jan 2023.

According to the post, the tourism tax is applicable to foreign tourists staying at a “registered accommodation premise”.

Malaysian citizens and permanent residents will not have to pay the additional fee.

Since then, many hotels in Malaysia have posted reminders – both online and physically at their premises – informing travellers of the extra charge.

The tourism tax reportedly amounts to S$3 (RM10) per room per night.

Tourism charge suspended during Covid-19 pandemic

The authorities first imposed the tax in September 2017, with hopes of leaving a “positive impact” on the Malaysian tourism sector.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the tax was suspended from July 2020 to June 2021.

The exemption was later extended to 31 Dec 2021 and subsequently to 31 Dec 2022.

If you or anyone you know will be booking a stay in Malaysia soon, inform them of the tax so they’ll be aware.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and @runnyrem on Unsplash. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.