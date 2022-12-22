Family Allegedly Stuck In Causeway Jam To S’pore For 7 Hours Even On A Weekday

Family Endures 7-Hour Jam On Causeway From Johor Bahru To Singapore

Most of the time, if one wants to avoid getting stuck in traffic while driving to Malaysia, they would set out on a weekday to avoid the weekend crowd.

However, that tactic did not work for a family who recently travelled to Johor Bahru (JB) for a day trip.

In a TikTok video, a family member shared that it took them over seven hours to clear customs from JB to Singapore.

Singaporeans stuck in Causeway jam for 7 hours

On Tuesday (20 Dec), a TikTok user posted a short clip of the massive traffic jam from JB to Singapore.

The five-second clip shows a view of a seemingly endless line of cars from an overhead bridge.

The seemingly endless lines of vehicles unsurprisingly translated to an extra long wait.

According to the OP’s text overlay, they spent seven hours and 19 minutes to clear customs from JB to Singapore.

The OP didn’t share any other details regarding their long journey, such as how they survived the journey and whether they experienced any other disruptions along the way.

MS News has reached out to the OP for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Expect more heavy traffic during holiday period

If you’re also planning a trip across the border soon, be ready to find yourself in a similar situation.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned that there may be “continuous heavy traffic” at the land checkpoints over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

As such, they are advising those travelling via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints by car or bus to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Drivers should also check the traffic situation on the One Motoring website, the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System or ICA’s social media accounts.

Drive safe & happy holidays

Now that cross-border travel has resumed, everyone is excited to embark on getaways again, even if it’s just next door.

However, that means that crowds and jams are to be anticipated. While that’s not something within our control, what we can do is to ensure we’re adequately prepared for them.

So if you’re driving to JB and back, remember to keep lots of water, snacks, and patience ready.

