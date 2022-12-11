Tuas Second Link Sees Massive Jams As M’sia Holidays Start, Some Travellers Cross Border On Foot

Heavy Traffic Jams At Causeway & Tuas Second Link Over The Weekend

It’s now the school holidays on both sides of the Causeway. Hence, Singaporeans and Malaysians alike are looking to have a short getaway across the border.

On Friday (9 Dec) and Saturday (10 Dec), the surge in travel led to a massive traffic jam at Tuas Second Link.

The jam was so bad that some chose to go across the border on foot. A man was even spotted making the journey while carrying a child.

Some netizens shared that although they could clear immigration at the Singapore Checkpoint fast, the JB checkpoint took about five hours.

Motorists stuck in traffic jams for hours on 9 Dec

According to 8world News, on Friday (9 Dec), there was severe congestion on Tuas Second Link, causing motorists to be stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for over four hours.

Some shared on Facebook that they passed the Singapore Checkpoint at about 11am but had been stranded at the Johor Checkpoint for hours.

At about 6.50pm, the estimated time taken to travel to JB stood between 1 hour 24 minutes and 2 hours 15 minutes.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, the estimated travel duration was between 1 hour 50 minutes and 2 hours 45 minutes.

To avoid this, some took to walking across the bridge instead.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the jam was so bad that countless motorists were seen trying to use the bus lane to skip the long queues.

However, those caught doing this were told to U-turn and rejoin the queue.

One traveller took 5 hours to clear JB checkpoint

This situation reportedly carried on on Saturday (10 Dec).

At 11.24am, Checkpoint.sg estimated that the travelling duration to JB was between three hours and slightly below five hours.

One netizen shared on Facebook that they took only five minutes to clear the Singapore Checkpoint and five hours to clear the Johor Checkpoint.

Check traffic situation before embarking on journey

As a heavy downpour came over Singapore on Sunday (11 Dec), the traffic at both Woodlands Checkpoint and Tuas Second Link showed little signs of abating.

At 11.47am, the Jalanow website showed that the estimated time taken to travel to JB was about 41 minutes. From JB to Singapore, it will take about one hour.

Earlier this morning, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) shared on Facebook that there was heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia.

The authority said delays are expected and urged motorists to check the traffic situation on the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

Featured image adapted from One Motoring and Facebook.