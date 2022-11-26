Car Catches Fire Near Johor Checkpoint, Reportedly Causes Jam Along Tuas Second Link

Car Catches Fire Near Johor Checkpoint On 26 Nov Afternoon

Soon after new Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Monday (28 Nov) will be a public holiday, there was seemingly a surge in travellers hoping to cross the Causeway, supposedly to take advantage of the long weekend.

As if the traffic condition wasn’t bad enough, a car caught fire near the Malaysian checkpoint today (26 Nov), causing a severe jam along the Second Link bridge.

The fire also sent a thick trail of smoke into the air.

Smoke billows from car that caught fire near Johor checkpoint

At about 3pm on Saturday (26 Nov), a car burst into flames near the Malaysian checkpoint after the Tuas Second Link.

Various footage showed a thick trail of black smoke billowing from the car, as other motorists stood by to witness the burning vehicle.

Firefighters extinguish blaze

Here’s another look at the smoke trail from another spot further away.

A different picture showed Malaysian firefighters at the scene, having presumably extinguished the fire which visibly charred the car.

A Facebook user who passed by the scene shared close-up footage of the aftermath of the fire — a blackened vehicle frame with thin smoke emitting from it.

Allegedly caused 2km jam

The burning car caused a buildup of vehicles along the road leading to the Johor customs.

According to an update at 3.15pm, traffic was at a standstill as every single lane of the road was blocked.

At about the same time, another netizen shared that the jam trailed back for about 2km.

Not long later, traffic was reportedly able to resume smoothly after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

At the time of writing, there have yet to be any updates from the authorities. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

In the meantime, we hope that there were no casualties and that the car occupants are safe.

