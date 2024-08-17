Police hunting 14 Chinese nationals linked to spate of housebreaking cases in Bukit Timah

Housebreaking cases in Bukit Timah linked to foreign syndicate, three arrested so far

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is looking for 14 men linked to a spate of housebreaking cases in Bukit Timah.

The men, all Chinese nationals, are wanted in connection with a foreign syndicate that appears to be responsible for the burglaries.

10 recent housebreaking cases reported in Bukit Timah

In a media fact sheet sent to MS News, SPF said 10 housebreaking-related cases were reported between 1 June and 4 Aug this year.

Most of them took place in the private residential estates around the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road.

The value of the items stolen totalled about S$3.85 million, of which about S$1.36 million worth of items were recovered.

Bukit Timah housebreaking suspects would climb walls or fences

The “sudden spike” in such cases defied the general downward trend in housebreaking — in the first half of 2023, 70 cases were reported compared with 59 in the first half of 2024.

After preliminary investigations, SPF found that these cases appeared to be linked to foreign syndicates involving Chinese nationals.

Operating in small groups, the suspects would break into houses by climbing walls or fences.

Sometimes, they would hide stolen goods in nearby forested areas, which would be retrieved by accomplices later, SPF said, adding,

Most properties targeted were observed to be near park connectors or forested areas, which provided cover for their activities.

Afterwards, they would depart Singapore as soon as possible to avoid detection.

Three Chinese nationals arrested & charged

As for the suspects themselves, they are believed to be transient travellers, SPF said.

They entered Singapore as Social Visit Pass holders usually one or two days before committing the offence.

Three Chinese nationals have already been arrested for alleged involvement in these cases: Long Zhihua, Luo Changchang and Wu Jinxing.

Long and Luo were charged in court on 28 June, while Wu was charged on 29 July.

Wu, 27, was arrested on 27 July at a forested area along the Rail Corridor, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Stolen property was found in forested areas along the Rail Corridor and his Geylang hotel room.

Police looking for 14 others

The SPF has also identified 14 other Chinese nationals who are believed to be involved in the housebreaking cases:

Wu Jianxin Huang Ziquan Chang Yanguo Wei Yongguo Long Zhaohai Luo Anding Mo Zhengguo Ling Yinjie Chen Fu’an Long Yongjiu Long Chaochang Wei Mingzhen Huang Huitang Liu Laixiang

Unfortunately, all of them are not in Singapore.

Thus, SPF has sought the help of the Chinese authorities for more information to locate them.

Members of the public with information on them are encouraged to contact the police.

Police step up patrols, implement measures at landed estates

Following the housebreaking cases, SPF has stepped up patrols and implemented several measures.

For example, mobile cameras with self-sustainable power supply have been installed at strategic locations across the estates.

SPF’s Aerial Response Teams have deployed drones with blinkers, cameras and thermal sensors for aerial patrols.

They are deployed at key locations within the estates to detect suspicious activity and respond to suspected housebreaking cases or sightings of suspicious persons.

SPF has also engaged residents at landed properties islandwide to increase their awareness as part of public education efforts.

Residents have received crime prevention advisories and been approached for house-to-house crime risk surveys. Crime alert signages were put up at crime-prone areas.

Residents advised to adopt crime prevention measures

SPF advised residents to adopt crime prevention measures like securing their perimeter, windows and doors and installing burglar alarms and CCTV.

Should they encounter an intruder at home, they should remain calm, prioritise their safety and observe the suspect’s details such as his clothing, physical appearance and direction of escape.

Residents should also be vigilant against suspicious persons lurking in residential estates.

Also read: Man Allegedly Breaks Into 4 Pasir Ris Houses On Polling Day, Public Tries To Stop Him

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Singapore Police Force on Facebook.